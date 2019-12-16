AUD/USD Fails to Close Above 200-Day SMA Despite US-China Trade Deal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
World's Oldest Central Bank to Exit Negative Rate Policy First
2019-12-16 05:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break
2019-12-16 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip as Lack of US-China Trade Detail Worries Investors
2019-12-16 06:58:00
Gold Price Holds Support Zone as Trump Negotiates Phase Two Trade Deal
2019-12-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip as Lack of US-China Trade Detail Worries Investors
2019-12-16 06:58:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/iMMiza1J1d
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/im72E4Szmi
  • The Riksbank – the world’s oldest central bank - will exit its negative interest rate policy for the first time in known history as officials explore uncharted territory with unknown consequences. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/12/16/Worlds-Oldest-Central-Bank-to-Exit-Negative-Rate-Policy-First.html
  • The Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar may continue their rise against the US Dollar on global optimism amid a US-China trade deal #ASEAN #IDR #PHP #USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/12/16/Indonesian-Rupiah-Malaysian-Ringgit-May-Rise-on-US-China-Deal.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/GYaUYookwM
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will preview the upcoming week's main political themes and discuss their impact on financial markets. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will preview the upcoming week's main political themes and discuss their impact on financial markets. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • How will the $JPY respond as the Bank of Japan appears to begin walking back from years of assuring the markets that ‘powerful monetary easing’ would be enough to stoke inflation? Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/ETZgk4xf5U https://t.co/ArTaaTninN
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/dClnkF5vrD
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267
  • RT @BloombergAsia: China threatens Germany with retaliation if Huawei 5G is banned https://t.co/fNLdzRRCbL
AUD/USD Fails to Close Above 200-Day SMA Despite US-China Trade Deal

AUD/USD Fails to Close Above 200-Day SMA Despite US-China Trade Deal

2019-12-16 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD pulls back from a fresh monthly high (0.6939) despite the US and China trade deal, and the failed attempt to close above the 200-Day SMA (0.6909) undermines the recent advance in the exchange rate amid the historical tendency around the moving average.

AUD/USD Fails to Close Above 200-Day SMA Despite US-China Trade Deal

AUD/USD fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week even though China, Australian’s largest trading partner, averts the next wave of US tariffs.

In turn, AUD/USD may continue to give back the advance from the December low (0.6762) as the Trump administrationwill be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports.

It remains to be seen if the tariffs will be rolled back over the coming months as “both sides have reached consensus that the US side will fulfill its commitments to phase out its additional tariffs on Chinese products,” and the ongoing shift in US trade policy may continue to influence AUD/USD as President Donald Trump tweets that the administration “will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 election.

Easing tensions may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep the official cash rate on hold at the next meeting on February 4, but the central bank may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as “the US–China trade and technology disputes continue to affect international trade flows and investment.”

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

As a result, the RBA may reiterate that “the Board is prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed,” and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may take additional steps to insulate the economy in 2020 as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that “Australia is especially exposed to a deeper-than-expected downturn in China.”

Therefore,the RBA may resume its rate easing cycle over the coming months, and the central bank may continue to tread into uncharted territory as the IMF insists that “unconventional monetary policy measures such as quantitative easing may become necessary.”

With that said, the recent appreciation in AUD/USD may prove to be short lived amid the string of failed attempts to close above the 200-Day SMA (0.6909).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6909), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in July.
  • A similar scenario appears to be taking shape in December as the advance from the monthly low (0.6762) fails to produce a closing price above the simple moving average.
  • However, recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offers a bullish signal as the oscillator breaks out of the downward trend carried over from the previous month.
  • Nevertheless, the failed run at the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6950 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6970 (23.6% expansion) has pushed AUD/USD back below the 0.6910 (38.2% expansion) region, with exchange rate now approaching the overlap around 0.6830 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6850 (78.6% expansion).
  • Need a break/close below the 0.6780 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) region to bring the downside targets back on the radar, with the first hurdle coming in around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6730 (50% expansion).

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Holds Support Zone as Trump Negotiates Phase Two Trade Deal
Gold Price Holds Support Zone as Trump Negotiates Phase Two Trade Deal
2019-12-16 03:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Stages Key Test of 200-Day SMA Amid US-China Trade Deal
AUD/USD Rate Stages Key Test of 200-Day SMA Amid US-China Trade Deal
2019-12-13 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections
2019-12-11 06:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to No Change in Fed Interest Rate Dot-Plot
AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to No Change in Fed Interest Rate Dot-Plot
2019-12-11 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.