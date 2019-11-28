We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Re-Tests Confluent Support as USD Grinds at Resistance
2019-11-27 18:00:00
Euro Slides in Thin Trading Session on EU-US Trade War Headlines
2019-11-27 15:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: British Pound Spikes as YouGov Poll Predicts Tory Majority
2019-11-27 22:40:00
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of Key UK Election Poll - US Market Open
2019-11-27 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
2019-11-28 00:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Pushing to Multi-Month High – US Dollar to JPY Price Forecast
2019-11-27 09:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price May Attempt to Break Out Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low
2019-11-28 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD on the Verge of a Breakdown?
2019-11-27 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Improves as US-China Trade Deal Edges Closer
2019-11-27 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-26 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BREAKING: China has reiterated their threat to retaliate after Trump signed the HK bill. - BBG My guess is they'll use the $3.4 billion tariff award they just won in a WTO against the US. #TradeWars
  • China says it strongly opposes US Bill on HK becoming law, reiterates retaliation threat. China did not offer details on possible countermeasures however -BBG #TradeWar $AUDUSD $USDJPY $NZDUSD
  • The $USD may be set to rise against the Mexican Peso after breaking chart resistance. Stalled passage of the USMCA trade pact may offer fundamental fuel for gains. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/tt1S9TqHKE https://t.co/hsWZ6bC5l8
  • US Dollar May Sink if China Dumps Treasury Bonds. Will It Happen? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/06/18/US-Dollar-May-Sink-if-China-Dumps-Treasury-Bonds-Will-It-Happen.html
  • Quite the loaded language about the US Dollar. Almost sounds if China wants to displace US Dollar with Chinese Yuan. It’s the long-game! https://t.co/Km7bLN3ZnL
  • One of Wall Street’s biggest bulls just turned not bullish 😳 https://t.co/NsSYGQl9Ir
  • RT @zlj517: 7. US even uses national power to oppress certain countries & businesses with trumped-up charges. While reluctant to invest in…
  • RT @zlj517: 6. US is a complete bully. Holding high the banner of "America first", it is only thinking about taking advantage of others. It…
  • RT @zerohedge: Several banks suggesting China's response will be to walk away from trade talks
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Private Capital Expenditure (3Q), Actual: -0.2% Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-28
Gold Price May Attempt to Break Out Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low

Gold Price May Attempt to Break Out Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low

2019-11-28 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold remains stuck in a narrow range as the US and China appear to be on track to reach a trade deal, but recent price action limits the downside risk for the precious metal as the former-resistance zone around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion) offers support.

Gold Price May Attempt to Break Out Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low

The price of gold struggles to retain the rebound from earlier this week amid growing hopes for a US-China trade deal, and the precious metal may continue to consolidate over the remainder of the month as President Donald Trump insists that the negotiations are “going very well.”

President Trump went onto say that “I’m holding it up because it’s got to be a good deal,” and it remains to be seen if the US and China will strike a deal before the Trump administration implements additional tariffs on December 15.

Hopes for an imminent trade deal may quickly fade as President Trump shows little intention of rolling back tariffs and signs the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.”

The bill may push Chinese officials to retaliate as Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang, warns that “China condemns and strongly opposes the US Congress passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and DemocracyAct.” Growing tensions between the US and China may become a growing concern for the Federal Reserve as “weakness in global growth and trade developments have weighed on the economy and pose ongoing risks.”

Nevertheless, recent remarks from Fed Governor Lael Brainard suggests the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will take a break from its rate easing cycle as “there are good reasons to expect the economy to grow at a pace modestly above potential over the next year or so.”

In turn, Governor Brainard pledged to watch “the data carefully for signs of a material change to the outlook that could prompt me to reassess the appropriate path of policy,” and it seems as though the FOMC will retain the current policy at its last meeting for 2019 as “this is an important time to review our monetary policy strategy, tools, and communications in order to improve the achievement of our statutory goals.

However, Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may take additional steps to insulate the US economy in 2020 as the FOMC Minutes revealed that “many participants continued to view the downside risks surrounding the economic outlook as elevated.”

Image of Federal Reserve interest rate forecast

As a result, the Fed may continue to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy when the central bank updates the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) in December, and another downward revision in the interest rate dot-plot may heighten the appeal of gold as market participants look for a hedge against fiat currencies.

With that said, headlines surrounding the US-China trade negotiations may continue to influence the near-term outlook for gold prices, but the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion) helps to rule out the threat of a Head-and-Shoulders formation as the region appears to be acting as support.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for gold prices remain constructive as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear the bearish trends from earlier this year, with the precious metal trading to a fresh yearly-high ($1557) in September.
  • However, the near-term correction in the price for gold has been accompanied by a bearish formation in the RSI, with the pattern offering a mixed signal as a bull flag formation also takes shape.
  • With that said, the reaction to the Fibonacci overlap around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion) helps to rule out the threat of a Head-and-Shoulders formation as the former-resistance zone appears to be acting as support.
  • May see gold attempt to break out of the range bound price action from earlier this week as the precious metal holds above the monthly low ($1446).
  • Need a break/close above the $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the topside targets on the radar, with the first topside hurdle comes in around $1554 (100% expansion), which largely lines up with the yearly-high ($1557).

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Gold

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Exposed to Dovish Guidance as RBA Identifies Roadmap for QE
AUD/USD Exposed to Dovish Guidance as RBA Identifies Roadmap for QE
2019-11-27 06:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Fails to Test October, RSI to Offer Bearish Signal
USD/CAD Rate Fails to Test October, RSI to Offer Bearish Signal
2019-11-27 01:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Monthly Low as ECB Reinforces Dovish Forward Guidance
EUR/USD Eyes Monthly Low as ECB Reinforces Dovish Forward Guidance
2019-11-26 06:00:00
Gold to Test Key Price Levels Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
Gold to Test Key Price Levels Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-26 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.