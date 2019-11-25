NZD/USD Rate to Consolidate Amid Failed Test of Former Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: German IFO Data May Accelerate EUR/USD Selloff
2019-11-25 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall Below 1.07 vs US Dollar
2019-11-25 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
2019-11-25 00:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again as US-China Trade Hopes Boost Dollar
2019-11-25 03:06:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Wilt as Markets Hope For 'Phase-1' US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-25 07:00:00
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Brent, SEK, NOK May Fall on Trade War Peril
2019-11-25 05:00:00
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join Market Analyst @DavidCottleFX for a look ahead at the major economic data which will drive Asia Pacific markets in the coming seven days. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.63% France 40: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.31% US 500: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9ePkQ2TPIb
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here: https://t.co/GzmjnFBidH Some of the topics covered: - US-China #TradeWar - #Brexit and #UKelection2019 - #Fed policy, upcoming #Powell speech
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/MD5jjczIvk
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Market Analyst @DavidCottleFX for a look ahead at the major economic data which will drive Asia Pacific markets in the coming seven days. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Get trading education and join our analysts for live coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/wnH5s6zLPq
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/oANdZ6jhix
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.05%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3hM9cA1Hnw
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8fvXul1oUw
NZD/USD Rate to Consolidate Amid Failed Test of Former Support

NZD/USD Rate to Consolidate Amid Failed Test of Former Support

2019-11-25 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD trades near the monthly high (0.6466) ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Financial Stability Review (FSR), but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the month as the rebound from the yearly low (0.6204) fails to produce a test of the former support zone around 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion).

NZD/USD Rate to Consolidate Amid Failed Test of Former Support

NZD/USD attempts to extend the advance following the RBNZ’s last meeting for 2019 as the central bank decided to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 1.00%.

It seems as though the RBNZ will stick to the sidelines at its first meeting for 2020 as “recent monetary stimulus was flowing through the economy and supporting the medium-term growth projections.

In turn, the updates to the FSR may also tame speculation for lower interest rates as “the Committee agreed that the reduction in the OCR over the past year was transmitting through the economy and that it would take time to have its full effect.” The wait-and-see approach for monetary policy may keep NZD/USD afloat as the central bank appears to be in no rush to further embark on its rate easing cycle.

However, recent comments from RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby suggests the central bank will continue insulate the New Zealand economy as the board is “very open and willing to provide more stimulus if it’s required.” In addition, Mr. Hawkesby insists that every meeting is a “live meeting and we would be willing to change interest rates if the information and facts warrant the change.”

Image of RBNZ interest rate decisions

The comments suggest the RBNZ is in no rush to implement lower interest rates following the 50bp rate cut in August, and Governor Adrian Orr may strike a similar tone at the news conference slated for later this week amid renewed hopes for a US-China trade deal.

With that said, a batch of less dovish remarks may spark a bullish reaction in the New Zealand Dollar, but NZD/USD may largely consolidate over the remainder of the month as the rebound from the yearly low (0.6204) fails to produce a test of the former support zone around 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for NZD/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly-low (0.6204) in October.
  • However, failure to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6180 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) has spurred a near-term correction in the exchange rate.
  • With that said, the lack of momentum to test the former-support zone around 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion) may generate range bound conditions especially as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) snaps the bullish formation carried over from September.
  • As a result, the string of failed attempts to break/close above the overlap around 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion) may spur a move towards 0.6370 (50% retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6310 (100% expansion).

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Traders to Take Cues from RBA, US-China Trade News
Australian Dollar Traders to Take Cues from RBA, US-China Trade News
2019-11-25 02:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Trading Ranges & Implied Volatility
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Trading Ranges & Implied Volatility
2019-11-22 19:22:00
Gold Price Rebound Swayed by Renewed Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
Gold Price Rebound Swayed by Renewed Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-22 01:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Approaches October High Ahead of BoC Fireside Chat
USD/CAD Rate Approaches October High Ahead of BoC Fireside Chat
2019-11-21 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.