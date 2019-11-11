We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Rate Cut

2019-11-11 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD bounces back after five consecutive days of decline, but the exchange rate may exhibit a more bearish behavior as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to lower the official cash rate (OCR) to a fresh record low.

NZD/USD trades on a firmer footing after marking the longest losing streak since late July, and the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound ahead of the RBNZ meeting as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

However, the RBNZ is expected to deliver a 25bp rate cut at its last meeting for 2019, and the New Zealand Dollar may face a bearish reaction if Governor Adrian Orr and Co. reiterate that “there remains scope for more fiscal and monetary stimulus if necessary.”

It remains to be seen if the RBNZ will continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as Deputy GovernorGeoff Bascand reveals that “the Reserve Bank is undertaking further preparatory work on less conventional monetary policy tools.”

The comments suggest the RBNZ will continue to take a preemptive approach in managing monetary policy in order to “demonstrate our ongoing determination to ensure inflation increases to the mid-point of the target.

Image of RBNZ interest rate decisions

Nevertheless, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Policy Shadow Board has called “for the OCR to be kept on hold” following the 50bp reduction in August, with the group pointing to the financial stability risks that stem from interest rates being too low.

In turn, the New Zealand Dollar remains exposed to the dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, and the rebound from the 2019-low (0.6204) may continue to unravel if the RBNZ continues to embark on its rate easing cycle.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for NZD/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly-low (0.6204) in October.
  • However, failure to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6180 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) has spurred a near-term correction in the exchange rate.
  • With that said, the lack of momentum to test the former-support zone around 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion) suggests the correction is nearing an end especially as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) snaps the bullish formation carried over from September.
  • As a result, the string of failed attempts to close above the overlap around 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion) brings the downside targets on the radar, with a break/close below the 0.6310 (100% expansion) region opening up the 0.6180 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) area.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/USD Analysis: Monthly Opening Range Casts Bearish Outlook
2019-11-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
EUR/USD Losses to Persist Amid Shift in Federal Reserve Rhetoric
2019-11-08 01:00:00
Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey
2019-11-06 06:00:00
