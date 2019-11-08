We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Losses to Persist Amid Shift in Federal Reserve Rhetoric
2019-11-08 01:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Reversal Gathers Pace; EUR/JPY Maintains Flag
2019-11-07 15:35:00
News
GBP/USD Price at Turning Point, Trade Uncertainty to Boost Yen?
2019-11-08 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups After USD Breakout: USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2019-11-07 20:00:00
News
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Damaged but Bullion Remains Attractive
2019-11-07 21:30:00
Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Rollback
2019-11-07 17:04:00
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
News
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
2019-11-08 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD extends the decline triggered by the better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing survey, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the yearly-low (1.0879) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to revert to a wait-and-see approach.

EUR/USD fails to preserve the advance following the Fed rate cut, and the monthly opening range fosters a bearish outlook for Euro Dollar amid the failed attempt to test the October-high (1.1180).

Recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank will retain the current policy throughout the remainder of the year as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a 2019 voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), assets that “the economy is in a good place now.”

At the same time, New York Fed President John Williams, a permanent voting member on the FOMC, insists that “monetary policy is moderately accommodative,” and it seems as though the central bank will move to the sidelines after delivering three consecutive rate cuts as committee is “focused on to get the level of interest rate to the level we think that is best to achieve our dual mandate objectives.”

Image of Fed Fund futures

In fact, Fed Fund futures show a greater than 90% probability for the FOMC to keep the benchmark interest rate at 1.50% to 1.75% in December, and the central bank may refrain from reversing the four rate hikes from 2018 as the US and China look to sign phase one” of the US-China trade deal over the coming days.

In turn, Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may largely endorse a wait-and-see approach going into 2020, but it remains to be seen if Fed officials will adjust the interest rate dot-plot when the central bank updates the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) amid the weakening outlook for global growth.

Nevertheless, the recent shift in Fed rhetoric appears to be heightening the appeal of the US Dollar, and the near-term correction in EUR/USD may continue to unravel as the FOMC tames speculation for another rate cut in 2019.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate clears the May-low (1.1107) following the Federal Reserve rate cut in July, with Euro Dollar trading to a fresh yearly-low (1.0879) in October.
  • The recent correction in EUR/USD appears to be coming to an end as the advance from the yearly-low (1.0879) fails to produce a run at the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% retracement)
  • At the same time, the monthly opening range fosters a bearish outlook for EUR/USD amid the lack of momentum to test the October-high (1.1180).
  • As a result, a break/close below 1.1040 (61.8% expansion) may spur a move back towards the 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0830 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0860 (23.6% retracement).
  • Will keep a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it approaches trendline support, with a break of the upward trend offering a bearish signal.

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Euro

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other markets the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

