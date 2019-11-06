We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Break Has Downtrend Back in Play
2019-11-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey
2019-11-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/xDWNkvBaoi
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY) (SEP), Actual: -5.4% Expected: -6.3% Previous: -6.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-06
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/ATgBPI78r3
  • European Opening Calls from IG: #FTSE 7366 -0.31% #DAX 13136 -0.10% #CAC 5838 -0.15% #MIB 23311 -0.23% #IBEX 9391 -0.18% #STOXX 3673 -0.09% #SA40 50950 -0.07%
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY) (SEP) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -6.3% Previous: -6.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-06
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/NrDJtU6PJy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gJJXJiZU7q
  • Overnight index swaps are now pricing in about a 38.5% chance of a 25bp #Fed rate cut in March 2020, down from about 61.9% certainty on October 31 #USD
  • NZD/JPY Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Decline Resuming? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/ilya_spivak/2019/11/06/NZDJPY-Outlook-New-Zealand-Dollar-Decline-Resuming.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDJPY #technicalanalysis
  • Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning #Gold #AUDUSD #XAUUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/06/Gold-Price-Prediction-AUDUSD-Outlook-Using-Trader-Positioning.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Hz0vQO0C6a
Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey

Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey

2019-11-06 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold has marked a failed attempt to break out of the range-bound price action from the previous month, and developments coming out of the US may continue to influence the precious metal as the Federal Reserve starts to endorse a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy.

Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey

Gold gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve rate cut as the ISM Non-Manufacturing survey improves in October, with the index climbing to 54.7 from 52.6 in September.

At the same time, recent remarks from Fed officials indicate that the central bank will revert to a wait-and-see approach after reducing the benchmark interest rate for the third time in 2019 as the central bank believes “monetary policy is in a good place.”

Recent remarks from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan suggest the central bank will retain the current policy for the foreseeable future as the 2020 voting-member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) insists that the current stance of monetary policy is “mildly accommodative.”

In addition, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who also votes on the FOMC in 2020, argues that “interest rates are now around neutral, or modestly accommodative,” and it seems as though the central bank is on track to retain the current policy at the next interest rate decision on December 11 especially as the US and China look to sign “phase one” of the trade deal over the coming days.

Image of Fed Fund futures

In fact, Fed Fund futures show a greater than 90% probability for the FOMC to keep the benchmark interest rate at 1.50% to 1.75% over the remainder of the year, but it remains to be seen if Fed officials will project a lower trajectory for the benchmark interest rate when the central bank updates the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) in December amid the ongoing shift in US trade policy.

With that said, little indications for another Fed rate cut may continue to produce range-bound conditions for gold, with the near-term outlook still mired by a Head-and-Shoulders formation.

However, falling interest rates along with signs of a global recession may heighten the appeal of gold as market participants look to hedge against fiat currencies.

In turn, the price of gold may make further attempts to break out of the range bound price action carried over from the previous month as a bullish Flag formation takes shape.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for gold prices remain constructive as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear the bearish trends from earlier this year, with the precious metal trading to a fresh yearly-high ($1557) in September.
  • At the same time, recent developments in the RSI suggest the near-term correction in gold is coming to an end as the oscillator attempts to break out of the downward trend carried over from June.
  • A bull flag formation continues to take shape amid the lack of momentum to test the Fibonacci overlap around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion), but need a break/close above the $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the topside targets on the radar.
  • First topside hurdle comes in around $1554 (100% expansion), which largely lines up with the yearly-high ($1557), followed by the $1570 (161.8% expansion) region.

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Gold

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Analysis: RBA Meeting Fails to Foster Break of October High
AUD/USD Analysis: RBA Meeting Fails to Foster Break of October High
2019-11-06 01:00:00
EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
2019-11-04 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
2019-11-04 01:00:00
Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal
Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-01 00:18:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.