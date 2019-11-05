AUD/USD Analysis: RBA Meeting Fails to Foster Break of October High

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:23:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis
2019-11-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.
2019-11-06 01:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.
2019-11-06 00:23:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY got some impetus from the US Dollar’s broad weakness after the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates. However, that impetus has waned without breaking major trends. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/h60BYDkv5l https://t.co/P4UhDgg8WQ
  • #GBP/JPY pivot points (daily) – S3: 139.19, S2: 139.59, S1: 139.75`, R1: 140.15, R2: 140.4, R3: 140.8- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?CHID=QPID=917720
  • #BRL #ibovespa https://t.co/jb6B8gxB4Q
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Will be starting shortly, come and join! https://t.co/CIDQtjl7vU
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (18.8%) of an RBA rate cut at next week’s interest rate decision #AUD
  • Called it - #EURUSD broke the October uptrend and is now trading on the edge of support at around 1.1073: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2019/11/05/Euro-Price-Chart-EURUSD-Uptrend-on-Verge-of-Collapse.html https://t.co/6L95p2NWBe
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia $USDJPY #USD #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/11/06/Japanese-Yen-May-Rise-as-the-US-Dollar-Reversal-Speeds-Up-in-Asia.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/BsAsT9x3W0
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CnNzo9TnuO
AUD/USD Analysis: RBA Meeting Fails to Foster Break of October High

AUD/USD Analysis: RBA Meeting Fails to Foster Break of October High

2019-11-06 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

The monthly opening range for AUD/USD suggests the correction from the yearly low (0.6671) is nearing an end as the exchange rate pullbacks ahead of the October-high (0.6930).

AUD/USD Analysis: RBA Meeting Fails to Foster Break of October High

AUD/USD showed a bullish reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision as the central bank kept the official cash rate (OCR) at 0.75% in November, but it seems as though Governor Philip Lowe and Co. will continue to insulate the Australian economy as the board remains “prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed.”

Image of RBA interest rate decision

The dovish forward guidance suggests the RBA will keep the door open to further embark on its rate easing cycle even though the US and China, Australia’s largest trading partner, attempt to nail out a trade agreement.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross insists that the Trump administration is “moving forward with negotiations” even though Chile no longer plans to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting scheduled for November 15-16, but it remains to be seen if “phase one” of the trade deal will be signed over the coming days as China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang argues that the US needs to “to respect and support regional countries' efforts, and not to stir up troubles, destabilize the region or undermine East Asian cooperation.”

The comments suggest more work needs to be done to finalize the trade deal as China pledge to retaliate to the US blacklist. As a result, the RBA may continue to respond to the weakening outlook for the global economy especially as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cuts its growth forecast for the Asia/Pacific region.

In turn, the Australian Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next RBA meeting on December 3, and the monthly opening range for AUD/USD suggests the correction from the yearly low (0.6671) is nearing an end as the exchange rate continues to pullback from the October-high (0.6930).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6950), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in July.
  • A similar scenario appears to be taking shape as the correction from the yearly low (0.6671) fails to spur a test of the simple moving average, which lines up with the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6950 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6970 (23.6% expansion).
  • In turn, AUD/USD may continue to pullback from the October-high (0.6930) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to preserve the bullish formation from the previous month.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above 0.6910 (38.2% expansion) may spur a move back towards 0.6850 (78.6% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around the 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) handle.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
2019-11-04 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
2019-11-04 01:00:00
Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal
Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-01 00:18:00
EUR/USD Eyes August-High Again as Fed Pledges to “Respond Accordingly”
EUR/USD Eyes August-High Again as Fed Pledges to “Respond Accordingly”
2019-10-31 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.