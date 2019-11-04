We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Hold Up vs US Dollar Despite Worrying Technical Cues
2019-11-04 07:00:00
EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
2019-11-04 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance
2019-11-03 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains Lose Steam At Important USD/JPY Support
2019-11-04 02:00:00
US Dollar, Yen Sank as S&P 500 Hit Record. AUD 2018 Trend Line Eyed
2019-11-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices See Some Profit Taking As US, European Data Approach
2019-11-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
2019-11-04 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices See Some Profit Taking As US, European Data Approach
2019-11-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices, NOK, SEK Brace for Data Cascade, OPEC Outlook
2019-11-04 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5SqnVvt5vB
  • LIVE NOW: Join Market Analyst @DavidCottleFX for a look ahead at the major economic data which will drive Asia Pacific markets in the coming seven days. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • How can you be a part time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOOgx9 https://t.co/pYb8dGpDwi
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.63% France 40: 0.52% US 500: 0.21% Wall Street: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dFA3s4ViLN
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Market Analyst @DavidCottleFX for a look ahead at the major economic data which will drive Asia Pacific markets in the coming seven days. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/inJSJbYdWr
  • 🇨🇭 CHF SECO Consumer Confidence (4Q), Actual: -10.4 Expected: -8 Previous: -8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-04
  • Chinese State Media Reiterates ‘Core Concerns’ After Trade Call - Bloomberg
  • European Opening Calls from IG: #FTSE 7322 +0.26% #DAX 13020 +0.46% #CAC 5783 +0.37% #MIB 23034 +0.43% #IBEX 9355 +0.29% #STOXX 3640 +0.44% #SA40 50530 +0.20%
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF SECO Consumer Confidence (4Q) due at 06:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -8 Previous: -8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-04
EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing

EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing

2019-11-04 05:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD trades near the October high (1.1180) ahead of the ISM Non-Manufacturing survey, and the exchange rate may make another attempt to test the August high (1.1250) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to track the bullish formation carried over from September.

EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing

EUR/USD may stage a larger correction as the Federal Reserve cuts the benchmark interest rate for the third time in 2019, and fresh data prints coming out of the US may fuel the advance from the yearly-low (1.0879) as the shift in trade policy drags on the economic outlook.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

The reaction to the ISM Manufacturing survey leaves the US Dollar susceptible to the weakness in business sentiment, and the gauge for service-based activity may trigger a similar response if the index fails to meet market expectations.

In turn, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may continue to reverse the four rate hikes from 2018 as the “weakness in global growth and trade developments have weighed on the economy and pose ongoing risks.”

Image of Fed interest rate forecast

It remains to be seen if Fed officials will project a lower trajectory for the benchmark interest rate when the central bank updates the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) in December, but it seems as though the FOMC will keep the door open to further embark on its rate easing cycle as Chairman Jerome Powellpledges to “respond accordingly” to the economic outlook.

In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) led by Christine Lagarde may stick to the sidelines at the next meeting on December 12 as former-President Mario Draghi pushes monetary policy into uncharted territory.

As a result, the Governing Council may largely endorse a wait-and-see approach over the remainder of the year as the central bank reestablishes its quantitative easing (QE) program in November. At the same time, President Lagarde and Co. may tame speculation for additional monetary support as ECB officials emphasize that “governments with fiscal space should act in an effective and timely manner.”

With that said, the reaction to the Fed’s forward guidance raises the scope for a larger correction in EUR/USD, with a break above the October range opening up the August high (1.1250).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate clears the May low (1.1107) following the Federal Reserve rate cut in July, with Euro Dollar trading to a fresh yearly low (1.0879) in October.
  • The recent correction in EUR/USD may continue to evolve amid the reaction to the October Fed rate decision, with the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% retracement) on the radar as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to track the upward trend carried over from September.
  • Need a break/close above the 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% retracement) region to open up the overlap around 1.1270 (50% expansion) to 1.1290 (61.8% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1340 (38.2% expansion).

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Euro

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other markets the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
2019-11-04 01:00:00
Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal
Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-01 00:18:00
EUR/USD Eyes August-High Again as Fed Pledges to “Respond Accordingly”
EUR/USD Eyes August-High Again as Fed Pledges to “Respond Accordingly”
2019-10-31 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2019-10-29 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.