Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
EUR/USD: Expect NFP Jobs Report to Spark US Dollar Price Action
2019-10-31 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
2019-10-31 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Real Vision: Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-10-31 21:58:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Overnight index swaps are now pricing in about a 52% chance of a 25bp #Fed rate cut in January, up from roughly 40% odds yesterday -BBG #USD #SP500
  • The $USD might have been expected to rise as the Federal Reserve signaled a pause in its interest rate cut cycle. It plunged instead. Why? Find out from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/Ij76Qiw5Do https://t.co/GE3m2terhU
  • #ouch https://t.co/iq2eIl5uJt
  • RT @FirstSquawk: SOUTH KOREA IMPORTS (YOY) (OCT) ACTUAL: -14.6% VS -5.6% PREVIOUS; EST -13.2% SOUTH KOREA EXPORTS (YOY) (OCT) ACTUAL: -14.…
  • In October, most major currencies outperformed against the #USD with #GBP leading the way with +5.30% spot-returns. #NOK was the worst-performing with -1.04%
  • The $NZD is back on the offensive and may extend gains versus its US counterpart before sellers reassert the dominant downtrend. Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/jj2JOZN0oq https://t.co/WnpDfjEMRb
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Jobless Rate (SEP), Actual: 2.4% Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Closer look at $AUDUSD, a large wick was left after prices failed to breach key descending resistance from 2018, reinforcing the key psychological barrier and 0.6930. Will this pave the way for a test of rising channel support (pink parallel lines) #AUD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/CE4qAS2MfQ
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface $USDJPY $AUDUSD #tradewars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/31/USDJPY-and-AUDUSD-Outlook-Bearish-as-Trade-War-Fears-Resurface.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/yNzhnvYoXU
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Jobless Rate (SEP) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal

Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal

2019-11-01 00:18:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD gives back the bullish reaction to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and the Australian Dollar may struggle to hold its ground ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting amid doubts surrounding the US-China trade deal.

Post-Fed AUD/USD Advance Fizzles amid Doubts Over US-China Trade Deal

AUD/USD cleared the September-high (0.6895) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reduced the benchmark interest rate to a fresh threshold of 1.50% to 1.75%, with Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. pledging to “respond accordingly” to the economic outlook

However, AUD/USD pulls back from the October-high (0.6930) as Chile no longer plans to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting scheduled for November 15-16, and it remains to be seen if “phase one” of the US-China trade deal will be signed over the coming days as President Donald Trump tweets that a “new location will be announced soon.

President Trump went onto say that “phase one” will account for “about 60% of total deal,” but China, Australia’s largest trading partner, appears to be in no rush to sign the agreement as Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang urges “US officials to reflect upon and correct their wrongdoing, stop saying or doing things that harm China-US relations.” The comments suggest more work needs to be done to finalize the trade deal as Chinese officials pledge to retaliate to the US blacklist.

In turn, the weakening outlook for global growth may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to maintain a dovish forward guidance especially as “the Bank's most recent forecasts suggested that the unemployment and inflation outcomes over the following couple of years were likely to be short of the Bank's goals.

Image of RBA interest rate decision

Nevertheless, the RBA is expected to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at the record-low of 0.75% on November 5, but Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may reiterate that the central bank stands ready “to ease monetary policy further if needed” as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cuts its growth forecast for the Asia/Pacific region.

With that said, the Australian Dollar may face headwinds as the RBA keeps the door open to further insulate the economy, but the near-term outlook for AUD/USD is clouded with mixed signals as the exchange rate struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) marks a false attempt to snap the bullish formation from October.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6954), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in July.
  • May see a similar reaction to the simple moving average as AUD/USD struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offers a mixed signal amid the false break of the bullish formation from October.
  • Nevertheless, lack of momentum to close above 0.6910 (38.2% expansion) may spur a move back towards 0.6850 (78.6% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around the 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) handle.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Eyes August-High Again as Fed Pledges to “Respond Accordingly”
EUR/USD Eyes August-High Again as Fed Pledges to “Respond Accordingly”
2019-10-31 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2019-10-29 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Failed Test of September High
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Failed Test of September High
2019-10-29 01:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Stalls Ahead of BoC and Fed Rate Decisions
USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Stalls Ahead of BoC and Fed Rate Decisions
2019-10-28 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.