NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Failed Test of September High

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP not off the Hook as Parliament Rejects Election, AUD May Gain
2019-10-28 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Eyed
2019-10-28 20:51:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits Record High as Bulls Back-Fill Justification for Risk Appetite
2019-10-29 01:13:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Eyed
2019-10-28 20:51:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-28 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail
2019-10-28 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4GPF5ht3T4
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Pimco’s Ivascyn is growing somewhat bearish on credit, saying it “has been well behaved but if people begin to really…
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.06%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JkY9vZgbm3
  • RT @business: -Stocks in Asia advanced after U.S. equities climbed to a record -10-year Japanese government-bond yields hit the highest in…
  • RT @carlquintanilla: MORGAN STANLEY: “The ratio of negative to positive guidance for the fourth quarter is above median levels as 3.14x mor…
  • RT @YuanTalks: #PBOC raised #yuan's fixing by 145 pips to 7.0617 per USD, vs 7.0762 one day earlier.
  • #Palladium gains have been more than double that of gold in 2019 but global economic slowdown threatens to cool the rally. The chart setup is showing early warning signs. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/O3hm6X38Rl https://t.co/u9M8PaB3U7
  • Quite the privilege to have spoken with John Bollinger @bbands at the meet and greet hosted by @DailyFX and @IG_US tonight! Honored to have the opportunity to learn from the founder of the Bollinger Bands technical indicator himself. What a great guy! https://t.co/ykaV8GaggQ
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join DailyFX Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Failed Test of September High

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Failed Test of September High

2019-10-29 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

The recent rebound in NZD/USD unravels ahead of the September-high (0.6451), and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from earlier this month as it carves a fresh series of lower highs and lows.

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Failed Test of September High

NZD/USD extends the decline from the monthly-high (0.6436) as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) defends the 50bp rate cut in August, with Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby insisting that “it would be better to do too much too early, than do too little too late.

The speech by Mr. Hawkesby suggests the RBNZ will continue to take a preemptive approach in managing monetary policy in order to “demonstrate our ongoing determination to ensure inflation increases to the mid-point of the target.

Image of RBNZ interest rate forecast

It remains to be seen if the RBNZ will push the official cash rate (OCR) closer to zero as the US and China appear to be on track to sign “phase one” of the trade deal. In fact, the US Trade Representative (USTR) recently released a statement that the Trump administration is “considering extending for up to twelve months certain exclusions from additional tariffs on Chinese imports that were granted last December.”

The narrow threat of a global trade war may keep the RBNZ on the sidelines at the next meeting on November 13, but Governor Adrian Orr and Co. may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance amid the weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region.

In turn, the RBNZ may reiterate that as “there remains scope for more fiscal and monetary stimulus if necessary” especially as Deputy GovernorGeoff Bascand reveals that “the Reserve Bank is undertaking further preparatory work on less conventional monetary policy tools.”

With that said, the New Zealand Dollar remains exposed to the RBNZ’s rate easing cycle, with NZD/USD at risk of facing a more bearish fate over the coming days as the rebound from the 2019-low (0.6204) fails to produce a test of the September-high (0.6451).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for NZD/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly-low (0.6204) in October.
  • However, the failed attempt to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6180 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) has spurred a near-term correction in the exchange rate.
  • Nevertheless, the rebound from the 2019-low (0.6204) has started to unravel following the failed attempt to test the September-high (0.6451), with the downside targets coming back on the radar as the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion) continues to offer resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation carried over from the previous month.
  • The break/close below 0.6370 (61.8% expansion) brings the 0.6310 (100% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6180 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion).

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Stalls Ahead of BoC and Fed Rate Decisions
USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Stalls Ahead of BoC and Fed Rate Decisions
2019-10-28 05:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: RSI Offers Bearish Signal Ahead of Australia CPI
AUD/USD Forecast: RSI Offers Bearish Signal Ahead of Australia CPI
2019-10-28 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Top
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Top
2019-10-25 00:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test September High
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test September High
2019-10-24 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.