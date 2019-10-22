USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Brings 2019 Low in Focus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook at Risk to Reversal. ECB, Brexit Deal Vote Loom
2019-10-22 04:30:00
GBPUSD Outlook Disputed By Brexit Risks and Traders, EURUSD An FX Nexus
2019-10-22 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Outlook Disputed By Brexit Risks and Traders, EURUSD An FX Nexus
2019-10-22 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Continue Congestion as USD Dives
2019-10-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD is on the verge of pushing above five-year resistance. A break above with follow-through may precede considerable upside movement. Get your GBP/USD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/0qfh7TRWJn https://t.co/B7muiOXZ82
  • Geopolitical developments send #oil prices soaring or falling. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XVXLyG8vjq #OOTT https://t.co/vm7AcfXiHW
  • (Analyst Pick) Euro Price Outlook at Risk to Reversal. ECB, Brexit Deal Vote Loom $EURUSD #Euro #ECB #Brexit - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2019/10/22/Euro-Price-Outlook-at-Risk-to-Reversal.-ECB-Brexit-Deal-Vote-Loom.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/jaXPxarxql
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.17%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5EpSLSJ4qP
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.33% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GqA4iwiqlN
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.26% US 500: 0.21% Wall Street: 0.20% France 40: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FuBeDSt9EZ
  • Can you trade with the joy of missing out (#JOMO)? Find out how you can turn your #FOMOintrading to JOMO here: https://t.co/G5H26NXZQe https://t.co/1qjacaayxC
  • Very excellent article by my colleague @DavidCottleFX talking about India's banking system as credit growth chugs along at its slowest pace in over 20 years. Learn more about why the Indian Rupee is vulnerable below! $USDINR #Rupee https://t.co/xnHVPw2azs
  • As #China faces #trade conflict, internal unrest and slowing growth, democratic #India should be ripening as an investment destination. But its mired #banking sector will continue to weigh on growth, confidence and the #Rupee. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/22/Indian-Rupee-Will-Struggle-Along-With-Indias-Troubled-Bank-Sector-.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • My trading video for today: '$GBPUSD Outlook Disputed By #Brexit Risks and Traders, EURUSD An FX Nexus' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/10/22/GBPUSD-Outlook-Disputed-By-Brexit-Risks-and-Traders-EURUSD-An-FX-Nexus.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr
USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Brings 2019 Low in Focus

USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Brings 2019 Low in Focus

2019-10-22 05:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

The federal election in Canada has done little to curb the recent decline in USD/CAD, and the advance from the 2019-low (1.3016) may continue to unravel as the exchange rate extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week.

USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Brings 2019 Low in Focus

USD/CAD takes out the September-low (1.3134) even though Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) holds steady at 1.9% for the second consecutive month, with the exchange rate likely to exhibit a more bearish behavior as the data print does little to alter the monetary policy outlook.

Image of Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The stickiness in the headline reading for inflation is likely to keep the Bank of Canada (BoC) on the sidelines as price growth sits just below the 2% target. In turn, Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. may stick to the same script at the next meeting on October 30 as “Canada’s economy is operating close to potential and inflation is on target.

The BoC’s wait-and-see approach for monetary policy may continue to heighten the appeal of the Canadian Dollar and drag on USD/CAD as its US counterpart is expected to deliver another rate cut later this month.

Image of Fed Fund futures

In fact, Fed Fund futures now reflect a greater than 90% probability for another 25bp reduction on October 30, and the central bank may continue to reverse the four rate-hikes from 2018 in order to insulate the US economy from the shift in trade policy.

It remains to be seen how the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will respond to ‘phase one’ of the US-China trade deal amid the dissenting views within the central bank, but Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. appear to be on track to implement lower borrowing costs as officials see the benchmark interest rate around 1.50% to 1.75% going into 2020.

With that said, the diverging paths for monetary policy fosters a bearish outlook for USD/CAD, with the exchange rate at risk of giving back the advance from the 2019-low (1.3016) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for USD/CAD is no longer constructive as it clears the February-low (1.3068), with the break of trendline support fostering a bearish outlook for the exchange rate.
  • Moreover, the rebound from the 2019-low (1.3016) has failed to generate a test of the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3410 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3420 (78.6% retracement), with recent price action bringing the downside targets back on the radar as USD/CAD takes out the September-low (1.3134).
  • At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offers bearish signal as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation from July and approaches oversold territory.
  • The break/close below the 1.3120 (61.8% retracement) to 1.3130 (61.8% retracement) opens up the 1.3030 (50% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2970 (78.6% retracement) to 1.2980 (61.8% retracement).
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as a break below 30 would suggest the bearish momentum is gathering pace.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Forecast: September High on the Radar Despite Dovish RBNZ
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: September High on the Radar Despite Dovish RBNZ
2019-10-22 01:00:00
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone
2019-10-21 05:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes September High as China Pledges to Make ‘Joint Effort’
AUD/USD Eyes September High as China Pledges to Make ‘Joint Effort’
2019-10-21 02:00:00
AUD/USD Breakout Unravels as China Responds to Trump Tweet
AUD/USD Breakout Unravels as China Responds to Trump Tweet
2019-10-16 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.