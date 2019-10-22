We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
2019-10-22 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
2019-10-22 22:42:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Emerges amid Failure to Test Monthly-Low
2019-10-23 01:00:00
Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-22 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.87%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NH4s8YSZGN
  • List of major protests happening around the world right now: #HongKongProtests #LebanonProtests #IraqProtests #ChileProtests England Indonesia France Peru Haiti What does global geopolitical risk mean for financial markets? See my take on it here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/07/04/How-to-Trade-the-Impact-of-Politics-on-Global-Financial-Markets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917705
  • The #Euro has mounted an impressive rally against the US Dollar, moving to challenge the bounds of the trend leading it lower since mid-2018. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/fIkLmThWMK https://t.co/TFUxMKP5oC
  • China sets the #Yuan reference rate at 7.0752 against the US Dollar from 7.0668 on Tuesday -BBG
  • #JPY is cautiously higher against its G10 counterparts, suggesting markets are experiencing a broad risk-off tilt after the rejection of Boris Johnson's #Brexit timetable which has now put everything "in limbo" to quote Speaker John Bercow.
  • RT @Amena__Bakr: Additional Saudi troops and missile defense systems have been installed in eastern terminals after last month's attacks. h…
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/idJU04z9TA
  • - #USDollar, Japanese #Yen may rise if corporate earnings spook markets - Weaker earnings from industrial giants may highlight toll of #tradewar - China WTO complaint against US could undermine cross-pacific talks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/23/US-Dollar-JPY-May-Rise-if-Q3-Earnings-Show-Wounds-from-Trade-War.html
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • About to start in a few minutes, will be covering positioning in the British Pound amid the latest #Brexit developments and more! Join below $GBPUSD https://t.co/FQqd59VbCL
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Emerges amid Failure to Test Monthly-Low

Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Emerges amid Failure to Test Monthly-Low

2019-10-23 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold trades in a narrow range amid growing bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut, and failure to test the monthly-low ($1459) may bring the topside targets back on the radar as a bull-flag formation takes shape.

Gold Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape amid Failure to Test Monthly-Low

Gold prices may continue to consolidate as the US-China trade war appears to be coming to an end, and it seems as though more details will be announced ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetingscheduled for November 15-16 as President Donald Trump insists that “the phase one deal can be finalized & signed soon.”

It remains to be seen if the trade truce will lead to an agreement as China vows to retaliate to the US blacklist, with Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying pledging to “make an official announcement” as to whether President Xi Jinping will attend the APEC meeting in Chile.

Image of Fed Fund futures

With that said, the Federal Reserve may attempt to buy time after delivering back-to-back rate cuts, but Fed Fund futures show growing speculation for another 25bp reduction on October 30, with the gauge now reflecting a greater than 90% probability for the benchmark interest rate to narrow to 1.50% to 1.75%.

The growing dissent within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may fuel fears of a policy error as the central bank makes an unexpected announcement to purchase US Treasury Bills in the secondary market, and recent data prints coming out of the US economy may push Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. to further embark on the rate easing cycle amid signs of slowing consumption.

The FOMC may continue to insulate the US economy as private-sector spending “has been the key driver of growth,” and the central bank may have little choice but to reverse the four rate hikes from 2018 as “weakness in global growth and trade policy uncertainty haveweighed on the economy and pose ongoing risks.”

In turn, falling interest rates along with fears of a global recession may heighten the appeal of gold, and market participants may look to hedge against fiat currencies as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to cut its global growth forecast.

Keep in mind, the near-term outlook for gold remains mired by a head-and-shoulders formation, with the precious metal still at risk for a larger correction as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to track the bearish formation from June.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for gold prices remain constructive as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear the bearish trends from earlier this year, with the precious metal trading to a fresh yearly-high ($1557) in September.
  • However, recent developments in the RSI warns of a near-term correction in gold as the oscillator continues to track the downward trend from June, with recent price action raising the risk for a head-and-shoulders top.
  • The string of failed attempts to close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) keeps the downside targets on the radar, with a move below $1468 (50% expansion) opening up the overlap around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion).
  • However, lack of momentum to test the monthly-low ($1459) may continue to generate range-bound conditions, and a bull-flag formation may evolve over the coming days as the broader outlook for gold remains constructive.
  • Need the RSI to break out of the bearish formation to bring the topside targets back on the radar, with a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) opening up the $1554 (100% expansion) region, which largely lines up with the 2019-high ($1557).

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Gold

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Brings 2019 Low in Focus
USD/CAD Rate Depreciation Brings 2019 Low in Focus
2019-10-22 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: September High on the Radar Despite Dovish RBNZ
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: September High on the Radar Despite Dovish RBNZ
2019-10-22 01:00:00
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone
2019-10-21 05:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes September High as China Pledges to Make ‘Joint Effort’
AUD/USD Eyes September High as China Pledges to Make ‘Joint Effort’
2019-10-21 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.