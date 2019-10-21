We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone
2019-10-21 05:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
2019-10-20 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, Franc Up as Pound Drops on Brexit Bedlam But Stocks Hold Up
2019-10-20 23:55:00
Weekly British Pound Forecast: Brexit Vote Delayed - What's Next?
2019-10-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band
2019-10-21 02:55:00
Yen, Franc Up as Pound Drops on Brexit Bedlam But Stocks Hold Up
2019-10-20 23:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-20 13:00:00
Gold Weekly Outlook: Trade War Fears Battle US Dollar Weakness
2019-10-19 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-20 13:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Range Holds Key Support– WTI Breakout Levels
2019-10-20 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japan’s All Industry Activity Index (MoM) (AUG) Actual: 0.0% Est: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% #JPY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.04%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cCfWKn4CzA
  • (ASEAN Fundamental Forecast) US Dollar Outlook: MYR, SGD May Fall on CPI. Rupiah to Drop on Cut? #USD $USDMYR $USDSGD $USDIDR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/10/21/US-Dollar-Outlook-MYR-SGD-May-Fall-on-CPI-Rupiah-to-Drop-on-Cut.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/3u9AfXqbeN
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZjiVEE5Iuw
  • Heads up: Japan’s All Industry Activity Index (MoM) (AUG) is due at 4:30 GMT (15 min) Est: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% #JPY
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY All Industry Activity Index (MoM) (AUG) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-21
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.31% France 40: 0.26% Germany 30: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2lBu42B9fy
  • Over the past 30 days, #Ghana Cedi, #Egyptian Pound and #Kenyan Shilling have been the best performing African currencies vs #USD with 0.85%, 0.67% and 0.17% spot returns respectively
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/m2sMVRiVef
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri as he previews the upcoming week’s main political themes and discusses their impact on the financial markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone

EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone

2019-10-21 05:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD clears the September-high (1.1110) ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, and the last interest rate decision with President Mario Draghi may do little to curb the recent appreciation in the exchange rate as the Governing Council is widely expected to retain the current policy.

EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push Into Overbought Zone

EUR/USD appears to be making a run at the August-high (1.1250) as the ECB lays out a growing case for European policy makers to shore up the monetary union.

In his latest speech, President Draghi reiterates “governments with fiscal space that are facing a slowdown should act in an effective and timely manner” even though the central bank stands ready to “adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.”

At the same time, ECB board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau aruges that “all available instruments need to be mobilized, including fiscal policy, as a complement to monetary policy” in order to combat the downside risks surrounding the Euro area.

Image of ECB interest rates

It seems as though the ECB will continue to rely on its unconventional tools to insulate the monetary union as the Governing Council remains reluctant to push the Main Refinance Rate, its flagship benchmark for borrowing costs, into negative territory.

As a result, the Governing Council may continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as the central bank struggles to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability. However, the divide at the ECB may force incoming President Christine Lagarde to endorse a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy as the account of the September meeting reveals a range of different views within the Governing Council.

In turn, the ECB may merely attempt to buy time at its next meeting on October 24, and more of the same from the Governing Council may do little to curb the recent appreciation in EUR/USD as the Governing Council is widely expected to retain the current policy.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate clears the May-low (1.1107) following the Federal Reserve rate cut in July, with Euro Dollar trading to a fresh yearly-low (1.0879) in October.
  • However, recent price action warns of a larger correction as EUR/USD clears the September-high (1.1110), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to track the bullish formation carried over from the previous month.
  • Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% retracement) to bring the August-high (1.1250) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1270 (50% expansion) to 1.1290 (61.8% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as the oscillator struggles to push into overbought territory, and the bullish momentum may continue to abate amid the failed attempt to break above 70.

For more in-depth analysis, check out the4Q 2019 Forecast for Euro

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other markets the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Eyes September High as China Pledges to Make ‘Joint Effort’
AUD/USD Eyes September High as China Pledges to Make ‘Joint Effort’
2019-10-21 02:00:00
AUD/USD Breakout Unravels as China Responds to Trump Tweet
AUD/USD Breakout Unravels as China Responds to Trump Tweet
2019-10-16 00:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September High as ECB Pushes for Fiscal Support
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September High as ECB Pushes for Fiscal Support
2019-10-15 06:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: September Range on Radar Ahead of Canada CPI
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: September Range on Radar Ahead of Canada CPI
2019-10-15 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.