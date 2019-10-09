We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Pauses at Downtrend Support
2019-10-09 20:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Tumble as US-China Trade Talks Lack Progress
2019-10-09 22:55:00
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Oil Price Technical Outlook: Crude Oil Key Support is Back in Play
2019-10-09 18:34:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro may rise vs Sterling in the week ahead and could see $EURGBP break through key resistance if #Brexit woes sap capital from the British Pound. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/AsXno6cadg https://t.co/cwzO7CC3Yl
  • $USDCNH is having a turbulent evening https://t.co/QZvIEWEYgr
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Home Loans (MoM) (AUG) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.3% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-10
  • Heads Up: 🇦🇺 (AUD) Home Loans (MoM) (AUG) due at 00:30:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.3% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • Australia’s Home Loans (MoM) (AUG) is due at 0:30 GMT (15 min) Est: 2.3% Previous: 4.2% #AUD
  • Japan’s BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya: States that the end of #LIBOR would have massive implications on the Asian Markets. -BBG
  • How much more back and forth around this can we take... https://t.co/9M4EAAih9K
  • RT @IGSquawk: And the futures bounce back after WH rejected the SCMP report on China trade team leaving: #DOW 26282 -0.23% #SPX 2910 -0…
  • China's Vice Premier Liu He is to stay in Washington through Friday for meetings, sources say that to-level talks to proceed Thursday as planned -BBG #AUDUSD #USDJPY #tradewars
  • Japan’s Bank Lending Ex-Trusts (YoY) (SEP) Actual: 2.2% Est: N/A Previous: 2.2% Japan’s Bank Lending incl Trusts (YoY) (SEP) Actual: 2.0% Est: N/A Previous: 2.1% And Japan’s Machine Orders (YoY) (AUG) Actual: -14.5% Est: -8.4% Previous: 0.3% #JPY
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market

Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market

2019-10-10 00:30:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil struggles to retain the advance from earlier this week amid signs of a prolonged US-China trade war, with crude facing a greater risk of a bear market as US production hits a fresh record high.

Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market

Oil prices may give back the advance from the monthly-low ($50.99) as fresh updates from the US Energy Information Administration show crude inventories climbing another 2927K in the week ending October 4 after expanding 3104K during the previous period.

Image of EIA weekly US field production of crude oil

At the same time, weekly field production climbed to a fresh record high, with US crude output climbing to 12,600K from 12,400K in the week ending September 27. Signs of waning demand paired with growing supply may push the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to ramp up its efforts in balancing the energy market especially as the US and China, the two largest consumers of oil, struggle to reach a trade deal.

It remains to be seen if OPEC will unveil more measures to shore up oil prices ahead of its next meeting starting on December 5 as the group signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), with OPEC Secretary GeneralMohammad Sanusi Barkindo pledging to “undertake joint work and actions, in the interest of our members, entire industry, and the global economy.”

OPEC and its allies appear to be on track to regulate production beyond this year as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) warns of lower consumption in 2019, but it seems as though Russia is in no rush to pursue additional measures to curb production as Energy Minister Alexander Novak expects oil prices to float around $50” in the medium-term.

With that said, the weakening outlook for global growth may continue to drag on oil prices, with crude facing a renewed risk of a bear market as US production climbs to a fresh record high in October.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Image of oil daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for crude oil remains tilted to the downside as a ‘death-cross’ formation took shape in July, with recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offering a bearish signal as the oscillator snaps the upward trend from June.
  • However, the flattening slopes in the 50-Day ($55.67) and 200-Day SMA ($56.60) warn of range-bound conditions as the moving averages converge with one another, with decline from the September-high ($63.38) failing to produce a test the 2019-low ($50.52).
  • In turn, the lack of momentum to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $51.40 (50% retracement) to $51.80 (50% expansion) may generate range-bound conditions, but the monthly opening range may bring the downside targets back on the radar as the recent rebound fails to spur a run at the October-high ($54.84).
  • Need a close below the $51.40 (50% retracement) to $51.80 (50% expansion) region to open up the overlap around $48.80 (38.2% expansion) to $49.80 (78.6% retracement).

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Oil

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other markets the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Fails to Test September High Ahead of FOMC Minutes
USD/CAD Rate Fails to Test September High Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2019-10-09 06:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes 2019-Low as China Pledges to Retaliate to US Blacklist
AUD/USD Eyes 2019-Low as China Pledges to Retaliate to US Blacklist
2019-10-09 00:30:00
EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB
EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB
2019-10-08 06:00:00
Gold Susceptible to Larger Correction as Bearish RSI Pattern Persists
Gold Susceptible to Larger Correction as Bearish RSI Pattern Persists
2019-10-08 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.