We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB
2019-10-08 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDCNH Forecasts At the Whims of Trade Wars
2019-10-08 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Gain as China Markets Return, US-China Trade Hopes Endure
2019-10-08 05:02:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Gold Susceptible to Larger Correction as Bearish RSI Pattern Persists
2019-10-08 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-07 17:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be in DC for trade talks October 10-11

Real Time News
  • The $USD has continued to gain through 2019 so far despite the fact that the Fed has cut rates twice already. Get your $DXY update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/0kKdoRaYJH https://t.co/LLAiFo8pBY
  • EUR Germany AUG Industrial Production SA MM Actual: 0.3% Previous: -0.5% YY WDA Actual: -4% Previous:-3.9%
  • CHF Switzerland Sep Unemployment Rate Actual: 2.1% Forecast: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% SA Actual: 2.3% Forecast: 2.3% Previous: 2.3%
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (AUG) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -4.3% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/Vesx3ULOxH
  • AUD Australian Sep Foreign Reserves Actual: 69.0b Previous: 72.2b
  • European Opening Calls: from IG #FTSE 7211 +0.18% #DAX 12111 +0.11% #CAC 5524 +0.04% #MIB 21682 +0.14% #IBEX 9040 -0.04% #STOXX 3472 +0.02%
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Unemployment Rate s.a. (SEP) due at 05:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Unemployment Rate (SEP) due at 05:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/u2DnausKVq
EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB

EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB

2019-10-08 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

The recent rebound in EUR/USD appears to be stalling as the European Central Bank (ECB) prepares to release the account of the September 12 meeting, and the Euro may struggle to retain the advance from the start of the month as there appears to be a growing dissent within the Governing Council.

EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB

EUR/USD fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week, with the exchange rate at risk of giving back the advance from the monthly-low (1.0879) as the latest stimulus package unveiled by President Mario Draghi comes under increased scrutiny.

In turn, the account of the September meeting may reveal a growing rift within the Governing Council especially as Bundesbank Vice-President Sabine Lautenschlager unexpectedly resigns from the ECB’s Executive Board.

More recently, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann has criticized the zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) in Europe, with the official arguing that “loose monetary policy leads to less growth and lower productivity.”

It remains to be seen if the Governing Council will continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as the central bank appears to be running out of tools, and recent remarks from Chief Economist Philip Lane suggest the board will seek fiscal support amid the “the positive impact of government spending.”

As a result, the ECB may move to the sidelines at its next meeting on October 25, but the Governing Council may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as officials reiterate that the central bank “continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.”

Image of Federal Reserve interest rate forecast

In contrast, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may do little to influence the near-term outlook for EUR/USD as Fed officials see the benchmark interest rate around 1.50% to 1.75% through 2020.

Despite the growing divide at the Federal Reserve, it seems though the FOMC will take a more gradual approach in managing monetary policy as Chairman Jerome Powellinsists that “the future course of monetary policy will depend on how the economy evolves.”

With that said, the ECB’s reliance on non-standard measures may produce headwinds for EUR/USD especially as the FOMC appears to be approaching the end of its rate easing cycle.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EURUSD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate clears the May-low (1.1107) following the Federal Reserve rate cut in July, with Euro Dollar trading to a fresh yearly-low (1.0879) in October.
  • Moreover, recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) instills a bearish outlook for EUR/USD as the oscillator snaps the upward trend from September.
  • Lack of momentum to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement) may bring the downside targets back on the radar, with failure to preserve the monthly opening range raising the risk for another run at the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0830 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0860 (23.6% retracement).

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Euro

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other markets the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Susceptible to Larger Correction as Bearish RSI Pattern Persists
Gold Susceptible to Larger Correction as Bearish RSI Pattern Persists
2019-10-08 00:30:00
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Rattled by Fears of Prolonged US-China Trade War
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Rattled by Fears of Prolonged US-China Trade War
2019-10-07 00:30:00
EURUSD Opening Month Range Foreshadows Larger Rebound Going Into NFP
EURUSD Opening Month Range Foreshadows Larger Rebound Going Into NFP
2019-10-04 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.