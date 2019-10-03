Post-RBA AUDUSD Rebound on Radar as Lowe Pushes for Fiscal Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
2019-10-02 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Tumbles With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Clears Resistance
2019-10-02 23:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP : Ireland's Junior Finance Minister calls UK Brexit proposals basis for discussion.
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HWk4wWSzWa
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: 0.11% France 40: 0.07% Germany 30: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ztg60fM6uw
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/ojewzKWXVo
  • European Opening Calls from IG: #FTSE 7097 -0.36% #DAX 11912 -0.11% #CAC 5418 -0.09% #IBEX 8911 -0.02% #STOXX 3406 -0.20%
  • FX update from IG: #EURUSD 1.0957 -0.02% #GBPUSD 1.2305 +0.03% #USDJPY 107.14 -0.04% #AUDUSD 0.6717 +0.15% #EURGBP 0.8905 -0.05% #USDCAD 1.332 -0.04% #USDCHF 0.9978 +0.09%
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oal18sz https://t.co/lrXkCvWGnO
  • Bank of Japan Board Member Funo: Next policy meeting is very important. Will decide policy appropriately by examining prices and the economy -BBG #USDJPY #BoJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.30%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 74.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kHrsTyhcQi
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VshrH1zESO
Post-RBA AUDUSD Rebound on Radar as Lowe Pushes for Fiscal Support

Post-RBA AUDUSD Rebound on Radar as Lowe Pushes for Fiscal Support

2019-10-03 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD attempts to retrace the decline following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting, but the recent rebound in the exchange rate may prove to be short-lived as the central bank continues to endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy.

Post-RBA AUDUSD Rebound on Radar as Lowe Pushes for Fiscal Support

AUD/USD bounces back from a fresh yearly-low (0.6671) as there appears to be growing calls for fiscal support, with the Australian Institute of Company Directors arguing that “there is a general consensus that the leverage frominterest rates is rapidly depleting, and it's about productivity, it's about fiscal stimulus.”

The statement coincides with the recent speech by Governor Philip Lowe as the central bank head pushes for “a renewed focus on structural measures to lift the nation's productivity performance,” and the RBA may seek assistance from Australian lawmakers as the central bank cuts the official cash rate (OCR) to a fresh record-low of 0.75%.

Image of RBA interest rate

It remains to be seen if the RBA will deliver another rate cut at the next meeting on November 4 as Governor Lowe warns that “there can be some undesirable side effects from low interest rates,” but it seems as though the central bank will continue to embark on its easing cycle as the board stands ready to “ease monetary policy further if needed.”

In turn, the Australian Dollar may face additional headwinds as the RBA retains a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, with the broader outlook still tilted to the downside as AUD/USD continues to track the bearish trend from late last year.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUDUSD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6987), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in July.
  • More recently, AUDUSD has taken out the September-low (0.6688) following the RBA meeting, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offering a bearish signal as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation from August.
  • However, the string of failed attempts to close below 0.6690 (50% expansion) may generate range-bound conditions, with a move above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6740 (38.2% expansion) bringing the 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) handle back on the radar.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USDCAD Rate Reacts to Uncertainty Surrounding USMCA
USDCAD Rate Reacts to Uncertainty Surrounding USMCA
2019-10-03 00:30:00
USDCAD September Low on the Radar Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
USDCAD September Low on the Radar Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
2019-10-02 06:30:00
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
EURUSD Rate Searches for Support as ECB Calls for Fiscal Stimulus
EURUSD Rate Searches for Support as ECB Calls for Fiscal Stimulus
2019-10-01 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.