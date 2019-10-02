USDCAD Rate Reacts to Uncertainty Surrounding USMCA

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
EUR/USD Holds Channel Support, EUR/JPY Losses Deepen as Global Growth Concerns Rise
2019-10-02 16:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD Reversal Risks Deeper USD/JPY Losses
2019-10-02 14:06:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
2019-10-02 18:30:00
VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop
2019-10-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Tumbles With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Clears Resistance
2019-10-02 23:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-02 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #GBP, #SEK and the #NOK are expected to be the most active G10 currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatility at 9.82, 8.60 and 8.32 respectively https://t.co/biVlCouKhK
  • What are the key facts one must take into consideration in the earning season and why is it important for the #stock market outlook? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tzAa2WClpv https://t.co/HUzdcEJNfX
  • Since mid-July, economic news flow in #Norway has been underperforming relative to economists' expectations. #NOK - Citi
  • 🙃 https://t.co/Eu8mrI14WC
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Canadian Dollar Tumbles With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Clears Resistance #USDCAD #CrudeOil #WTO - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/02/CanadianDollarTumbles-With-Crude-OilUSDCADClearsResistance.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/8EQmdBp7ji
  • RT @LiveSquawk: White House’s Navarro: Hong Kong Unrest Is Context For Trade Talks
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Brussels Ready To Bypass Boris Johnson And Grant A Brexit Extension – Times $GBPUSD $EURGBP https://t.co/PUKpYA0sW4
  • The $USD may rise in the week ahead if key US data cools Fed rate cut bets against the backdrop of escalating EU-US trade tensions. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/1qzIuvmsv3 https://t.co/3LRsIurYxD
  • The EU has said it is ready to bypass UK PM Boris Johnson and grant a #Brexit extension. -BBG (Times)
  • Heads up traders: markets could be in for a real doozie tomorrow when Wall Street wakes up to the reality of Trump’s newly waged US-EU trade war and then a dismal ISM Services PMI crosses the wires https://t.co/L94zUkC72R https://t.co/ZKIgHII6rz
USDCAD Rate Reacts to Uncertainty Surrounding USMCA

USDCAD Rate Reacts to Uncertainty Surrounding USMCA

2019-10-03 00:30:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD gives back the reaction to the dismal ISM Manufacturing survey as House of Representatives SpeakerNancy Pelosi fires warning shots regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and little evidence of an imminent trade deal may continue to sway the exchange rate as it puts pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to alter the path for monetary policy.

USDCAD Rate Reacts to Uncertainty Surrounding USMCA

USD/CAD extends the rebound from the weekly-low (1.3206) as Ms. Pelosi argues that trade agreement needs to “have enforceability that will make it real for America’s families and farmers,” and the comments suggest more needs to be done to secure the USMCA even though the Speaker of the House insists that “we are making progress” on the trade deal.

The ongoing shift in US trade policy may force the BoC to change its tune as the Governing Council pledges to “pay particular attention to global developments,” and the central bank may come under pressure to insulate the Canadian economy as the US-China trade war “is weighing more heavily on global economic momentum than the Bank had projected in its July Monetary Policy Report (MPR).”

Image of BoC interest rates

Nevertheless, the BoC appears to be on track to retain the current policy at its next meeting on October 30 as “Canada’s economy is operating close to potential,” but Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. may adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as “the Bank expects economic activity to slow in the second half of the year.

With that said, it remains to be seen if the BoC will take a preemptive approach to mitigate the risks surrounding the region, but the central bank may keep the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% throughout the remainder of the year as the economic outlook for the US, Canada’s largest trading partner, “remains solid.”

In turn, headlines surrounding the USMCA may sway USDCAD amid little signs of an imminent trade deal, but the diverging paths for monetary policy may continue to drag on the exchange rate as the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to push the benchmark interest rate towards 1.50% to 1.75% ahead of 2020.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USDCAD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for USD/CAD is no longer constructive as it clears the February-low (1.3068), with the break of trendline support fostering a bearish outlook for the exchange rate.
  • At the same time, the rebound from the 2019-low (1.3016) appears to have stalled ahead of the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3410 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3420 (78.6% retracement), but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) brings the September-high (1.3383) back on the radar as the oscillator breaks out of the bearish formation carried over from August.
  • As a result, a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3280 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3330 (38.2% retracement) may spur a test of the September-high (1.3383), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3410 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3420 (78.6% retracement).

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USDCAD September Low on the Radar Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
USDCAD September Low on the Radar Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
2019-10-02 06:30:00
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
EURUSD Rate Searches for Support as ECB Calls for Fiscal Stimulus
EURUSD Rate Searches for Support as ECB Calls for Fiscal Stimulus
2019-10-01 07:30:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.