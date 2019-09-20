US Dollar Price Volatility Report & USD Trading Ranges Post-Fed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
Real Time News
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.86%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 89.68%.
  Trump says Sanctioning Iran should be effective and military option would be too, although shouldn't have to use it
  • RT @BorisJohnson: 🇬🇧 We are leaving the EU on October 31st. No ifs, no buts. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ksnjLji7Hz
  Trump says currently having a 'little spat' with China's Xi
  Trump: - Looking for complete trade deal with China
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Gold: 0.26% Silver: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iiR7HweQcP
  it would be valuable if all the major central banks committed to review the 'costs' of their easing policies and present them for transparency. The markets would demand less effort from them - especially for speculative appetite - and it would shift to fiscal/trade solutions
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0famoX6UNr
  • $USDCHF: A close below the low end could send USD/CHF towards 0.9758.Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/ugHcxz2DF3 https://t.co/TfbnfWu1sk
  Boston Fed President Rosengren - who dissented in this week's rate cut - said today easing is not 'costless'. He remarked that cuts without eco need "risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage."
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & USD Trading Ranges Post-Fed

US Dollar Price Volatility Report & USD Trading Ranges Post-Fed

2019-09-19 22:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
US DOLLAR CURRENCY VOLATILITY RECEDES WITH FED IN REARVIEW

  • USD price action continues to fluctuate within its recent range due to conflicting messages out of the September Fed meeting
  • US Dollar implied volatility drifts lower as forex traders no longer face daunting event risk from this week’s loaded central bank decisions
  • Check out this insight on How to Trade the Most Volatile Currency Pairs

The US Dollar whipsawed around the September Fed meeting and remains little changed over the last two weeks as forex traders battle over the world reserve currency’s next direction. Despite significant turbulence, USD price action has lacked conviction and is a theme that may continue over the short-term owing to ambiguous guidance on the Fed’s balance sheet from Chair Powell. With the immediate threat of a FOMC rate review now behind us, however, US Dollar implied volatility has since ebbed as markets no longer fret the staggering uncertainty brought about by looming central bank decisions.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

US Dollar Price Volatility & Implied Trading Ranges After September Fed Meeting

Aside from GBPUSD implied volatility remaining elevated driven by ongoing Brexit drama, USDCNH implied volatility appears relatively high. Watching the Chinese Yuan as a US-China Trade War gauge – especially the direction of spot USDCNH – could foreshadow the broad direction of the greenback as it reflects the market’s perception of Sino-American trade relations. On that note, negotiations between Washington and Beijing are set to resume this week, which follows the recent thawing of US-China trade tensions.

A significant spike higher in spot USDCNH likely indicates that the trade war between the world’s top economic powerhouses is escalating. This could foreshadow additional Fed easing down the road as the US central bank aims to mitigate downside risks and achieve its dual mandate of price stability and full employment. After all, Chair Powell did state the Fed’s commitment to sustaining the economic expansion. In turn, this may bode ill for the US Dollar more broadly.

US DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS (1-WEEK)

USD Price Risk Reversal Chart After September FOMC Rate Cut

Generally speaking, there appears to be a general downside bias for the greenback when taking a look at 1-week US Dollar risk reversals. Although, AUDUSD seems to be one exception as Australian Dollar Upside Turns Sluggish. A risk reversal reading above zero indicates that the demand for call option volatility (upside protection) exceeds that of put option volatility (downside protection).

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (APRIL 16, 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 19, 2019)

US Dollar DXY Index Price Chart Technical Analysis Post September Fed Rate Cut

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

We have noted in our daily US Dollar price volatility report that the DXY Index continues to fluctuate around its 20-DMA, which still seems to be the case. USD price action has largely drifted sideways with technical resistance around the 98.50-98.75 level and support around the 98.00-98.25 area. Although, the bullish trendline from the stretch of higher lows since late June and upward sloping 50-DMA are both coming into scope with potential to keep the US Dollar afloat going forward.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.