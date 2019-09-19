NZDUSD Rate Eyes 2019 Low Ahead of RBNZ Meeting

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Trump says Sanctioning Iran should be effective and military option would be too, although shouldn't have to use it #OOTT
  • RT @BorisJohnson: 🇬🇧 We are leaving the EU on October 31st. No ifs, no buts. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ksnjLji7Hz
  • Trump says currently having a 'little spat' with China's Xi $DXY
  • Trump: - Looking for complete trade deal with China $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Gold: 0.26% Silver: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iiR7HweQcP
  • ...it would be valuable if all the major central banks committed to review the 'costs' of their easing policies and present them for transparency. The markets would demand less effort from them - especially for speculative appetite - and it would shift to fiscal/trade solutions
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0famoX6UNr
  • $USDCHF: A close below the low end could send USD/CHF towards 0.9758.Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/ugHcxz2DF3 https://t.co/TfbnfWu1sk
  • Boston Fed President Rosengren - who dissented in this week's rate cut - said today easing is not 'costless'. He remarked that cuts without eco need "risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage."
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/apQJacxk8F
NZDUSD Rate Eyes 2019 Low Ahead of RBNZ Meeting

NZDUSD Rate Eyes 2019 Low Ahead of RBNZ Meeting

2019-09-20 00:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZDUSD approaches the 2019-low (0.6269) ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps the monthly range on the radar as the oscillator struggles to push into oversold territory.

NZDUSD Rate Eyes 2019 Low Ahead of RBNZ Meeting

NZDUSD slips to a fresh weekly low (0.6298) even though New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report beats market expectations, and the current environment may continue to drag on the exchange rate as the Federal Reserve appears to be in no rush to reverse the four rate-hikes from 2018.

Image of RBNZ interest rate

It remains to be seen if the RBNZ will make a major announcement at its next meeting on September 24 as the central bank is expected to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at the record-low of 1.00%, and Governor Adrian Orr and Co. may move to the sidelines after delivering a 50bp rate cut in August as “the larger initial monetary stimulus would best ensure the Committee continues to meet its inflation and employment objectives.

In turn, the RBNZ may endorse a wait-and-see approach over the remainder of the year, but the weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region may push the central bank to further insulate the New Zealand economy as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cuts its 2019 global growth forecast to 2.9% from an initial projection of 3.2%.

With that said, the RBNZ may keep the door open to implement lower interest rates, and a dovish forward guidance may produce headwinds for the New Zealand Dollar as New Zealand’s Treasury Department states that “the limit of the OCR, before corporate bond rates reach zero, is between -0.2% and -0.35%.”

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZDUSD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • NZDUSD has traded to a fresh 2019-low (0.6269) in September after clearing the May-low (0.6482), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator snaps the upward trend from earlier this year.
  • In turn, the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside, with the failed attempt to break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion) bringing the 2019-low (0.6269) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6180 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion), but will keep a close eye on the RSI as the oscillator struggles to push back into oversold territory.
  • May see a divergence emerge between price and the RSI should the oscillator hold above 30.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report & USD Trading Ranges Post-Fed
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & USD Trading Ranges Post-Fed
2019-09-19 22:45:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & USD Trading Ranges Post-Fed
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & USD Trading Ranges Post-Fed
2019-09-19 22:45:00
Divided FOMC to Boost Gold as Hedging Tool Against Fiat Currencies
Divided FOMC to Boost Gold as Hedging Tool Against Fiat Currencies
2019-09-19 05:00:00
USDCAD Rate Eyes Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision
USDCAD Rate Eyes Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision
2019-09-18 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.