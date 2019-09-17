USDCAD Rate Eyes Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.742% 3-Year: 1.680% 5-Year: 1.651% 7-Year: 1.725% 10-Year: 1.772% 30-Year: 2.213% $TNX
  • A chart that I don't check as frequently as most majors, indices and the like, $NZDCAD is leaning on some big support https://t.co/bJrEQp5QGt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KnXJPN0iq9
  • RT @carlquintanilla: NEW: “The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House…
  • #Oil started this week with a bang after a number a disruption of production in Saudi Arabia following this weekend’s drone attacks.. Get your crude oil #technicalanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/uAw5kJTrfO #OOTT https://t.co/JGydFfVPNK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.07% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/97pkfcSFUv
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3SiM0s7ywI
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Chart: $USDCAD Range, #Loonie Breakout Potential - Weekly - https://t.co/yRqgctahvk https://t.co/fWbboNCEHs
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/hSLfMqTx3G https://t.co/01pPGTCkyx
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.06% #BITCOINCASH -4.12% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE -5.65% #LITECOIN -4.71%
USDCAD Rate Eyes Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

USDCAD Rate Eyes Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

2019-09-18 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

Fresh developments coming out of Canada may influence USDCAD ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show a downtick in the headline reading for inflation.

USDCAD Rate Eyes Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

USDCAD appears to be making a run at the monthly-high (1.3383) despite the reaction to the Saudi attack as the exchange rate fills the gap from the start of the week.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

In turn, updates to Canada’s CPI may fuel the recent rebound in USDCAD as price growth is anticipated to slow to 1.9% from 2.0% per annum in July.

Image of Bank of Canada interest rate

Signs of slowing inflation may drag on the Canadian Dollar as it puts pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to insulate the economy, but Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. appear to be in no rush to alter the forward guidance for monetary policy as “growth in the second quarter was strong and exceeded the Bank’s July expectation.”

As a result, the BoC may stick to the same script at the next meeting on October 30, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision is likely to play an increased role in driving USDCAD price action as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. remain under pressure to reverse the four rate-hikes from 2018.

Image of Fed Fund futures

Keep in mind, Fed Fund futures have shown narrowing expectations for back-to-back rate cuts, with market participants now pricing a 50% probability for a 25bp reduction in September, but recent remarks from St. Louis Fed President James Bullardsuggests the central bank will take additional steps to insulate the US economy as the 2019-voting member on the FOMC insists that the committee “should have a robust debate about moving 50 basis points” at its quarterly meeting.

With that said, a Fed rate cut along with a dovish forward guidance may rattle the recent rebound in USDCAD, and the diverging paths for monetary policy may heighten the appeal of the Canadian Dollar versus its US counterpart as the exchange rate snaps the upward trend carried over from the previous year.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of usdcad daily chart

Source: Trading View

• Keep in mind, the broader outlook for USDCAD is no longer constructive as it clears the February-low (1.3068), with the break of trendline support fostering a bearish outlook for the exchange rate.

• At the same time, the rebound from the 2019-low (1.3016) appears to have stalled ahead of the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3410 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3420 (78.6% retracement), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offering a bearish signal as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation from July.

• However, the lack of momentum to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3120 (61.8% retracement) to 1.3130 (61.0% retracement) may spur a run at the monthly-high (1.3383), with the move above 1.3220 (50% retracement) bringing the 1.3280 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3330 (38.2% retracement) region back on the radar.

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Divided FOMC to Boost Gold as Hedging Tool Against Fiat Currencies
Divided FOMC to Boost Gold as Hedging Tool Against Fiat Currencies
2019-09-19 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision, Forward Guidance
Gold Price Forecast: All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision, Forward Guidance
2019-09-17 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: September Fed Meeting on Deck
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: September Fed Meeting on Deck
2019-09-16 22:23:00
Less-Dovish RBA Minutes to Fuel AUDUSD Rate Rebound
Less-Dovish RBA Minutes to Fuel AUDUSD Rate Rebound
2019-09-16 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.