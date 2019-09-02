Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range even though the next round of US and China tariffs take effect, but current market conditions are likely to keep the precious metal afloat as market participants search for an alternative to fiat currencies.

Gold Prices Hold Narrow Range as US, China Tariffs Take Effect

The shift in US trade policy may continue to influence financial markets as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement a rate easing cycle, and the central bank may continue to later the forward guidance for monetary policy as President Donald Trump tweets “if the Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest stock market increases in a long time.”

Image of Fed Fund futures

It remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will reverse the four rate hikes from 2018 as Fed Fund futures reflect overwhelming expectations for a 25bp reduction on September 18, but the central bank may find it increasingly difficult to justify back-to-back rate cuts as the economy shows little signs of a looming recession.

In turn, the US-China trade war may spur a greater dissent within the FOMC, and a growing number of Fed officials may resist calls to implement a rate easing cycle as Chairman Jerome Powell argues that monetary policy “cannot provide a settled rulebook for international trade.”

With that said,the risk of a policy error may push market participants to hedge against fiat currencies, and falling US Treasury yields along with the inverting yield curve are likely to keep gold prices afloat as there appears to be a flight to safety.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for gold prices remain constructive as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear the bearish trends from earlier this year.
  • Moreover, gold has broken out of a near-term holding pattern following the failed attempt to close below the $1402 (78.6% expansion) region, with the RSI still tracking the bullish formation from April.
  • However, the failed attempts to close above $1554 (100% expansion) may generate a short-term pullback in the price of gold as the RSI struggles to push back into overbought territory
  • In turn, a break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) raising the risk for a move towards $1488 (61.8% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around $1467 (50% expansion).

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 3Q 2019 Forecast for Gold

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.