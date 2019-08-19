Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold stands at risk for a larger pullback as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) finally falls back from overbought territory, but current market conditions may keep the precious metal afloat as market participants look for an alternative to fiat currencies.

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape

The near-term rally in gold appears to have stalled as the US delays the next tranche of China tariffs to December 15, and the price for bullion may continue to pullback from the yearly-high ($1535) as President Donald Trump tweets ‘we are doing very well with China and talking.”

Fears of a US-China trade war may continue to abate as the two regions reengage in negotiations, but little signs of a looming trade deal may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to insulate the US economy as “weak global growth, trade policy uncertainty, and muted inflation have prompted the FOMC to adjust its assessment of the appropriate path of interest rates.”

It seems as though the Federal Reserve will continue to change its tune over the remainder of the year as the central bank pledges to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” and the FOMC Minutes due out later this week may hint at a more accommodative stance as “many Committee participants saw that the case for lowering the federal funds rate had strengthened.”

Image of Fed Fund futures

In turn, Fed Fund futures continue to reflect a 100% probably for at least a 25bp reduction at the next interest rate decision on September 18, and the FOMC may come under increased pressure to implement a rate easing cycle as President Trump insists that “the Fed is holding us back.”

With that said, falling US Treasury yields along with the inverting yield curve may push market participants to hedge against fiat currencies, and the risk of a policy error may keep gold prices afloat as there appears to be a flight to safety.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for gold prices remain constructive as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear the bearish trends from earlier this year.
  • Moreover, gold has broken out of a near-term holding pattern following the failed attempt to close below the $1402 (78.6% expansion) region, with the RSI still tracking the bullish formation from April.
  • However, recent developments in the RSI warn of a larger pullback as the oscillator falls below 70 and flashes a textbook sell signal.
  • In turn, a break/close below $1488 (61.8% expansion) opens up the $1467 (50% expansion) hurdle, with the next area of interest coming in around $1457 (100% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the former-resistance zone around $1444 (161.8% expansion) to $1448 (382.% retracement) for potential support.

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 3Q 2019 Forecast for Gold

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.