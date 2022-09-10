US Dollar Eyes CPI Data as FOMC Members Go Dark: DXY Weekly Outlook

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-10 04:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Turning?
2022-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up to Test Major Long-term Support Again
2022-09-09 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Sterling Rally Provides Short Term Relief, Bigger Picture Remains Grim
2022-09-09 15:58:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-09 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Trading Near 1998 High
2022-09-10 09:00:00
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-10 04:23:00
More View more
US Dollar Eyes CPI Data as FOMC Members Go Dark: DXY Weekly Outlook

US Dollar Eyes CPI Data as FOMC Members Go Dark: DXY Weekly Outlook

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • US Dollar cooled after the ECB boosted the Euro with a jumbo rate hike
  • FOMC members go dark as markets see solid chance for a 75-bps hike
  • The US consumer price index (Aug) offers the next cue for USD direction
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

US Dollar strength cooled last week. The DXY Index rose to its highest level since June 2002, but that strength faded, and prices moved lower throughout the second half of the week. Still, the blistering rally of last year remains intact. The Greenback’s fundamental backdrop, consisting of a relatively aggressive central bank and resilient economy, remains sound. The DXY Index measures a basket of six currencies, with the Euro being the largest among those. Indeed, the European currency explains much of the story for the DXY’s lull.

The Euro received a boost after the European Central Bank hiked lending rates by 75 basis points on Thursday. The ECB hasn’t delivered a rate hike that big since 1999, back when the eurozone was in its infancy. And ECB President Christine Lagarde said that more rate hikes are coming. European bond yields surged, which tightened the spread between Treasury yields. While a committed ECB is bullish for the European currency, the country faces a potential energy crisis this winter along with broader headwinds compared to the United States. The Federal Reserve has more scope to tighten policy, which puts into question how long the Euro would be able to rally against the Greenback.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) entered a blackout period on Saturday, barring members from commenting on monetary policy. Rate markets see an 85% chance for a 75-basis point hike on September 22. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank’s commitment to getting prices under control as well as cautioning that long-lasting inflation poses a threat to the Fed’s policy tools. The consensus on the pace of hikes beyond the next meeting is less certain; more rate hikes are coming, but they may be smaller.

The Dollar’s main threat in the week ahead is the United States consumer price index (CPI) for August. The data, due Tuesday, is expected to cross the wires at an 8.1% annual rate, which would be down from 8.5%. However, the CPI’s core component—a measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices—is forecasted to rise to 6.0% from 5.9%. The most bearish outcome for the USD would be a miss on both, as it may shift Fed bets to a smaller 50-bps move. That would likely put pressure on USD-sensitive short-term Treasury yields.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin & Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin & Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-09-10 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA Hikes are Lost in Global Turmoil
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA Hikes are Lost in Global Turmoil
2022-09-09 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, ECB, BOC, RBA
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, ECB, BOC, RBA
2022-09-04 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast for Week Ahead: Path Higher Difficult but Possible
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast for Week Ahead: Path Higher Difficult but Possible
2022-09-04 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR