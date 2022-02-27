News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: Tough Times Ahead for ECB as Stagflation Talk Creeps In
2022-02-27 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Scratch $100 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens Supply Concerns
2022-02-27 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Retail Remains Bullish after Resistance Tag at 100
2022-02-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Post-panic Rally in Play
2022-02-26 12:00:00
Dow Jones Ekes Out Small Gain After Unwinding 860-Point Drop - Now What?
2022-02-24 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: World War 3 or Bust
2022-02-27 06:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Break Rejected- XAU/USD Bulls on Notice
2022-02-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
More View more
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels

US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • USD strength dissipates temporarily as investors price in rising geopolitical tensions
  • GBP/USD falls back to critical support
  • EUR/USD threatens trendline resistance

The US Dollar has maintained a bullish stance as prospects of a rate hike and an increase in risk-off sentiment supported the safe haven greenback.

Following a week of turmoil, heightened geopolitical risks and elevated volatility; the USD climbed higher against most major currencies as investors sought refuge in the Dollar’s safe-haven appeal.

Although fundamentals continue to drive risk sentiment, technical factors will likely assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.

US Dollar (DXY) Technical Analysis

After the formation of a death cross on the weekly time-frame, DXY has maintained its strength against major currency pairs as the unprecedented outcome of the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine continues to support the demand for safe-haven currencies/assets.

Over the past few weeksDXY(Dollar basket) has remained encapsulated between the key psychological levels of 96.00 and 98.0 which continue to provide both support and resistance for the short-term move.

After the development of a potential rising channel on the daily chart, DXY managed to retreat from the 38.2 retracement handle of the 2017 – 2018 move at a level of 97.88 (resistance) while the CCI (commodity channel index) continues to threaten overbought territory.

With the longer-term upward trajectory currently intact, sustainability of price action above the 50 MA or above 97.88 could see prices surging back towards the major resistance level of 100.

US Dollar (DXY Weekly Chart)

US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has managed to stabilize between the key Fibonacci levels of the 2020 – 2021 move, providing support and resistance between the respective levels of 1.103 and 1.148. As price action continues to threaten the declining trendline, the 50-week moving average (SMA) will likely continue to provide additional resistance for the pair.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

After rebounding off of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2018 – 2020 move at 1.324, GBP/USD bulls managed to drive prices higher before facing a wall of resistance at the upper bound of the descending channel which now holds as support at around 1.340.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

If price action rises above 1.358 and 1.360, bulls may have the opportunity to retest the January high at 1.375 with a break of 1.33 bringing the next layer of support into play at 1.316

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: World War 3 or Bust
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: World War 3 or Bust
2022-02-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Scratch $100 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens Supply Concerns
Crude Oil Prices Scratch $100 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens Supply Concerns
2022-02-27 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: Tough Times Ahead for ECB as Stagflation Talk Creeps In
Euro Forecast: Tough Times Ahead for ECB as Stagflation Talk Creeps In
2022-02-27 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Geopolitics & Bank of Canada to Set the Tone for USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Geopolitics & Bank of Canada to Set the Tone for USD/CAD
2022-02-26 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed