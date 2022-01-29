US Dollar Outlook: Hawkish Fed Has Markets Eyeing NFPs, RBA, ECB and BoE

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support
2022-01-28 08:55:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020
2022-01-28 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
2022-01-29 04:00:00
DXY Dollar Index Leaps to New Highs on a Hawkish Fed. Will USD Keep Going North?
2022-01-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Declining Towards Big Spot on Charts
2022-01-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Drop Tests 7-Month Uptrend as Key US Inflation Data Looms
2022-01-28 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Awaits Potential BoE Balance Sheet Bonanza
2022-01-28 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Outlook: Hawkish Fed Has Markets Eyeing NFPs, RBA, ECB and BoE

US Dollar Outlook: Hawkish Fed Has Markets Eyeing NFPs, RBA, ECB and BoE

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

  • US Dollar continued gaining on risk aversion and Fed rate hike estimates
  • Focus this week shifts to US non-farm payrolls, which includes wage data
  • RBA, ECB and BoE could offer hawkish tilts, will this induce risk aversion?

The US Dollar roared higher this past week, catapulted by a hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to raising rates and ending quantitative easing in March. He was also not shy about leaving the door open to hiking at every rate decision this year if conditions warrant. On the chart below, a majors-based US Dollar index, which averages USD against EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD, can be seen closely tracking December 2022 Fed rate hike bets. Four increases are expected this year, with markets slowly pricing in a fifth.

US Dollar Versus Fed Rate Hike Bets

US Dollar Outlook: Hawkish Fed Has Markets Eyeing NFPs, RBA, ECB and BoE

Chart Created in TradingView

The US Dollar heads into the new week in a rather strong state. In addition to the boost from the Fed, rising global market volatility is playing another role in boosting demand for haven assets. The Greenback, which is the world’s most liquid currency, tends to be a prime benefactor when market jitters permeate. Is there enough fundamental tailwinds to keep the US Dollar on the offensive?

All eyes are on the non-farm payrolls report. The nation is expected to add about 180k positions in January, down from roughly 200k in December. More focus may be given on average hourly earnings, which are anticipated at 5.2% y/y from 4.7% prior. Looking at the next chart below, it could be argued that the labor market is tight.

As the unemployment rate has been falling towards pre-pandemic levels, the labor force participation rate has remained stubbornly low compared to pre-pandemic points. Job openings are plentiful, and mentions of a lack of skilled labor are all too familiar. This kind of environment can be beneficial for wages, where a limited amount of workers leaves companies fighting over the remaining few talent.

This could open the door to inflation becoming “de-anchored”, opening the door to sticky prices, and consequentially a hawkish Fed. Meanwhile, earnings reports from Alphabet (Google), Amazon and Meta Platforms (Facebook) will be closely watched after mixed reactions to Netflix, Microsoft and Apple reports. With that in mind, a solid earnings reading may increase market volatility, boosting the US Dollar.

However, it should be noted that the RBA, ECB and BoE rate decisions are on tap ahead. If these central banks also offer increasingly hawkish shifts, they could boost the Australian Dollar, Euro and British Pound respectively. Even so, prospects of tighter monetary conditions globally risk amplifying market volatility. On balance, this may keep demand flowing into the Greenback.

US Labor Market Data

US Dollar Outlook: Hawkish Fed Has Markets Eyeing NFPs, RBA, ECB and BoE

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook – Buy the Dip or Sell the Bounce?
Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook – Buy the Dip or Sell the Bounce?
2022-01-29 08:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
2022-01-29 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: All Eyes on the RBA as Fed Fallout Continues
Australian Dollar Outlook: All Eyes on the RBA as Fed Fallout Continues
2022-01-29 00:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR