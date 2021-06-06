News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Stable, ECB Tapering on Back Burner
2021-06-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Retreat as Janet Yellen Backs Biden Stimulus, Higher Interest Rates
2021-06-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Within Range, GBP/JPY Eyes Key Levels
2021-06-07 08:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
  • Employment/Population ratio shows current job levels are as high as 1983. DAX 30 and IBEX 35 struggle to keep bullish momentum. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/1Zc7O5fyNN https://t.co/i28hk0ljpL
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going to join his company's first manned rocket to space next month. $AMZN stock unmoved as the inherent risk could be offset by his finding a new tax haven not covered by the G7 agreement
  • Despite Janet Yellen's remarks warning rate speculation into the Fed's pre-meeting media blackout, $DXY remains under pressure and $SPX has stalled. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses https://t.co/pyVF6nc1SF
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.09% Gold: -0.03% Oil - US Crude: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xu9JEnjAwO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 77.81%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/obYF46hnkF
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Silver: -0.05% Gold: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8v2ZuhFIL5
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.47% FTSE 100: 0.35% Wall Street: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JGbdsbT3f0
  • Softer GBP/USD lifts the FTSE in the morning session. Key zone of resistance keeping FTSE from yearly high. Get your #FTSE market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/fc1aQzl9Ww https://t.co/Ne0489HJj8
  • The 42-day range (as a percentage of spot) for the $SPX is the narrowest trading span since September 2018. ATR as a realized volatility measure still materially higher relative to similar historical comparisons https://t.co/XTGuB8wIRW
  • 🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves (MAY) Actual: $605B Previous: $590B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-07
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

Technical Forecast for the US Dollar: Neutral

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) saw all of its weekly gains evaporate following the May US nonfarm payrolls report as US Treasury yields receded.
  • Net-long US Dollar positioning has climbed for four consecutive weeks.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that the US Dollar has a neutral bias across the board, but for USD/JPY rates, which is bearish.

US Dollar Rates Week in Review

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) was off to a strong start through the first week of June until it ran into the May US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Receding US Treasury yields around the data provoked a significant technical reversal in the DXY Index, seeing the gauge close out the week only up by +0.09% after being up by +0.63% at its weekly high. As a result, many USD-pairs have long wicks on the weekly charts, suggesting that US Dollar selling pressure remains as the calendar moves into the second week of June.

For full US economic data forecasts, view the DailyFX economic calendar.

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 1)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

EUR/USD rates retraced their early week losses to settle above former consolidation resistance that defined price action starting in mid-April. Bullish momentum has waned, with the pair intertwined among daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is still in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is falling while above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics are dropping through their median line. More stability in price action is sought before it be discerned if EUR/USD rates are tracking towards the 2021 high at 1.2350.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (June 4, 2021) (Chart 2)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.73 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 21.22% lower than yesterday and 7.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.59% higher than yesterday and 2.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

GBP/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 3)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

It’s been previously noted that “more gains may be ahead as the pair seeks to reclaim the base of the aforementioned descending triangle as well as the yearly high at 1.4241.” GBP/USD rates traded higher through 1.4241 on Monday, June 1, fulfilling our expectation.

Now, GBP/USD rates continue to hug the ascending trendline from the March and November 2020 lows, the pandemic uptrend, which has started to serve as more formidable resistance in recent days.But there is technical evidence that GBP/USD rates may still have bullish tendencies in the short-term.

GBP/USD rates are still treating the daily 21-EMA as support, which has been the case for the past five weeks. Daily MACD is falling while above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics are dropping through their median line. The context of price action and the technical studies suggests that GBP/USD rates are likely working off short-term overbought conditions before continuing higher.

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/USD Rate Forecast (June 4, 2021) (Chart 4)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 37.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.66 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 29.11% lower than yesterday and 13.83% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.01% higher than yesterday and 4.86% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

USD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (June 2020 to June 2021) (CHART 5)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

In the prior USD/JPY rate forecast update, it was noted that “USD/JPY rates may be starting to funnel into the vertex of a symmetrical triangle that’s materialized against the downtrend from the March and April swing highs and the uptrend from January, February, and April swing lows. Contextually, the expected outcome is for a bullish resolution, given that the preceding move was a rally following the break of the descending trendline from the June 2015 and September 2018 highs.If US Treasury yields can turn higher, USD/JPY may be one of the few places of solace for USD bulls, even if other USD-pairs are suffering.

While USD/JPY rates did indeed trade higher out of the symmetrical triangle, price action at the end of last week yielded a shooting star candle on the weekly timeframe. Concurrently, the pair fell back to the ascending trendline from the January, February, and April swing lows, as well as a cluster of Fibonacci retracements. Even if USD/JPY’s technical studies point to bullish momentum, there’s good reason to have doubt; failure below the daily 21-EMA at 109.31 would be a topping signal.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY Rate Forecast (June 4, 2021) (Chart 6)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 55.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.24 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.22% higher than yesterday and 22.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.25% lower than yesterday and 15.20% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

CFTC COT US Dollar Futures Positioning (June 2020 to June 2021) (Chart 7)

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control

Finally, looking at positioning, according to the CFTC’s COT for the week ended June 1, speculators increased their net-long US Dollar positions for the fourth week in a row to 4.259 contracts, up from 2,780 contracts held in the week prior. Net-long US Dollar positioning has been holding steady for the past 10 weeks.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

