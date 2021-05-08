US Dollar Weekly Outlook - US NFPs Massive Miss, Heavyweight Data Next Week Will Steer the US Dollar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-07 15:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-08 08:00:00
Dollar Tumbles, Dow Hits Record Highs and Dogecoin Traders Tune In
2021-05-08 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Re-Ignite Big-Picture Bullish Trend
2021-05-07 20:00:00
Stocks Push to All-Time Highs Following NFP Miss, Gold Spikes
2021-05-07 14:25:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP Report to Go Unnoticed as BoE Tapers QE
2021-05-07 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-07 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There is some very interesting event risk over the opening half of this coming week of trade. It starts with Elon Musk hosting SNL tonight for Dogecoin traders and moves into US inflation data to as means to stir the ongoing Fed debate and Dollar https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/08/Dollar-Tumbles-Dow-Hits-Record-Highs-and-Dogecoin-Traders-Tune-In.html https://t.co/LXhjv7ToWC
  • It was a big week for Gold bulls and Gold prices broke out to fresh two-month-highs, finally taking-out the 1800 level along the way. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/D222Ni37Dv https://t.co/KcMYyx3Ro4
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/PjywaPeUsl
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/AjOSPzOFLb
  • What are some trading takeaways from 2020, as we jump into the new year? Find out with your free guide here: https://t.co/e7udCTJlmf #DailyfxGuides https://t.co/eqklbOEJMa
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/p9Pkkbo2zf
  • The docket thins out over the coming week, but there are a few serious market highlights that can make for some interesting opportunities in the week ahead. $GBPUSD has the technical chops and fundamental confluence (US CPI, UK GDP, etc) https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/08/Dollar-Tumbles-Dow-Hits-Record-Highs-and-Dogecoin-Traders-Tune-In.html https://t.co/BMUQ0xVOge
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfIZNKr https://t.co/nBfJcptUDK
  • Dogecoin continues to trade higher with explosive energy, attesting to the cryptocurrency's new clout. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum sink. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ohw714KqB2 https://t.co/EWxKoQykv1
  • Natural gas prices moved higher, capturing a long-term trendline that could support the heating commodity's price in the coming weeks as colder temps support fundamental side. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/tGUDJE9hn0 https://t.co/nROsrJa1sv
US Dollar Weekly Outlook - US NFPs Massive Miss, Heavyweight Data Next Week Will Steer the US Dollar

US Dollar Weekly Outlook - US NFPs Massive Miss, Heavyweight Data Next Week Will Steer the US Dollar

Justin McQueen, Analyst

US Dollar Price, News and Analysis:

  • US Jobs report – massive miss against expectations and last month.
  • Economic calendar key to the US dollars fortune

The latest US Jobs report rocked the financial market Friday, missing expectations by a huge margin, sending the greenback spinning lower against a range of currencies. The market, expecting one million new jobs to be added to the economy – with some commentators calling for a much higher number – fell sharply as new jobs totaled just 266k in April, while March’s figure was lowered to 770k from a prior 916k.

US Dollar Weekly Outlook - US NFPs Massive Miss, Heavyweight Data Next Week Will Steer the US Dollar

With the Jobs Report now out of the way, next week’s economic calendar will be key with three important data releases which will help shape the short-term trend in the greenback. The latest US inflation numbers, the topic du jour, will be closely watched, especially after US Treasury Secretary, and former Fed chair, Janet Yellen suggested earlier this week that ‘very modest’ rate increases could be needed if inflation starts to become a problem. Ms. Yellen backtracked later, say ‘it’s not something I’m predicting or recommending’, but the soft signal was already in, and spooking, the market. Looking at Friday’s NFP report, rate hikes have been pushed much further back unless inflation runs hot.

US retail sales are expected to pull back sharply from the 9.8% m/m print in March as government stimulus checks and a further re-opening of the economy sent spending sharply higher. Another beat this month – expectations are for a very modest 0.2% m/m increase - would continue to boost the USD and fuel sentiment in the US economy. Last, but not least, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, an index comparing current and future economic conditions, is released late Friday and is expected to continue its recovery from the April 24, 2020 low print of 71.8.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment

US Dollar Weekly Outlook - US NFPs Massive Miss, Heavyweight Data Next Week Will Steer the US Dollar

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

US Dollar Weekly Outlook - US NFPs Massive Miss, Heavyweight Data Next Week Will Steer the US Dollar

Traders should also be aware of a fresh supply of US Treasury notes and bonds being auctioned off next week which may well cause current UST yields to fluctuate ahead of the sales. On Tuesday, USD58 billion 3-years are on offer, on Wednesday there are USD41 billion 10-years for sale while on Thursday, USD27 billion 30-years hit the street.

The US dollar - post-NFP report – is now touching lows seen in lateFebruary and will need a strong batch of data prints to stem further selling.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – May 7, 2021)

US Dollar Weekly Outlook - US NFPs Massive Miss, Heavyweight Data Next Week Will Steer the US Dollar

What is your view on the US Dollar– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Rallying Back, Ethereum (ETH) and The Alt-Coin Market Soar to Record-Breaking Highs
Bitcoin (BTC) Rallying Back, Ethereum (ETH) and The Alt-Coin Market Soar to Record-Breaking Highs
2021-05-08 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Rise on Dovish Fed Speak After Huge NFP Miss
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Rise on Dovish Fed Speak After Huge NFP Miss
2021-05-07 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP Report to Go Unnoticed as BoE Tapers QE
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP Report to Go Unnoticed as BoE Tapers QE
2021-05-07 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
Advertisement