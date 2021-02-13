News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
2021-02-13 04:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
2021-02-12 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Set to Extend Further. Have Prices Ran Too Far, Too Fast?
2021-02-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays
2021-02-12 18:45:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • US Dollar downtrend resumed course as the S&P 500 climbed
  • Lower liquidity leaves Greenback in a position to capitalize on
  • Favorable ‘risk-on’ environment also leaves USD vulnerable
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can trader positioning influence price trends?
Get My Guide

The anti-risk US Dollar resumed its broader downward trajectory this past week, and remains at risk to continue doing so. This has left the Greenback near lows set at the start of this year against its major counterparts. Demand for the world’s most liquid currency faltered as sentiment recovered in global financial markets. The S&P 500, FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 charged higher alongside shares in Emerging Markets.

There was also the continuation of steady gains in longer-dated Treasury yields, with 30-year rates at highs from February 2020. Economic recovery bets and rising inflation expectations have also been pushing breakeven Treasury yields upward. The 10-year one is hovering around 2018 peaks, having briefly touched the highest since 2014. Disappointing core US CPI data was brushed aside as markets traded into the weekend.

The week ahead is cut slightly short on Wall Street due to the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday. This is as stock exchanges in China and Hong Kong are offline for the Lunar New Year. As such, reduced liquidity conditions could open the door to higher-than-normal volatility in financial markets given breaking developments. That could leave the Greenback in a position to capitalize on should volatility strike.

Focusing on the economic calendar, the US will release January’s retail sales print. Following a 0.7% m/m contraction in December, purchases are expected to increase 0.8%. Industrial production for the same period will also cross the wires on the same day. Then, FOMC minutes may reiterate the central bank’s accommodative setting, without an urgency to do more beyond current paces in quantitative easing.

The latter may be something that could continue disappointing investors, but the focus lately has and will likely be on fiscal stimulus. US President Joe Biden seems to be aiming to deliver around US$1.9 trillion in relief through budget reconciliation given a lack of Republican support in the Senate. This may continue boosting longer-dated government bond yields, potentially bullish for USD. But, the Fed’s dovish stance remains supportive to a ‘risk-on’ environment, leaving the Greenback vulnerable as well.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

US Dollar Versus Treasury Yields and Risk Appetite

USD vs. Treasury Yields vs. Risk Appetite

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

