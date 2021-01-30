US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?
2021-01-31 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
2021-01-30 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/8oqbyCtDf0
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/ex58jyB8sB
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/iyZefep1vN
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/PtDpGdHmxU
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/Fnjx78hnJe
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/U45y0LyMEC
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/soLnWqQdtf
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/L91KTgflMY
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/sZ88nKidjM
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/CAQVI3CtDv
US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets?

US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • US Dollar consolidation continued as market volatility unfolded
  • Treasury yields may have been offsetting impact of rising stocks
  • Fundamental risks: fiscal stimulus, jobs report, short-squeezing
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD this quarter?
Get My Guide

Amid persistent declines in the US Dollar for the better part of the past 10 months, last week served as a reminder to investors of the kind of situation that tends to bode well for the Greenback. When volatility strikes and investors prioritize safety, the common choice of haven asset are Treasuries. Last week, the VIX ‘fear gauge’ temporarily spiked by the most in almost 3 years over the course of 24 hours.

This dynamic offered a boost to the US Dollar, but follow-through seemed lacking. What has been more interesting is the ‘bottoming’ in the Greenback since this year began. Well, at least relative to the broader trend since March 2020. This is despite gains in the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Part of the leveling out in USD can be explained by Treasury yields, which remain important to watch ahead.

Expectations of larger-than-expected US fiscal stimulus sent longer-dated Treasury yields spiking earlier this month – see chart below. Rising rates can bode well for a currency, or at the very least slow its descent. That is why the Greenback may have been holding its ground despite gains in equities. But, there are warning signs ahead that may end up benefiting the US Dollar as it enters a consolidative phase.

President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion Covid package may have to wait until at least the middle of March and its size is in question. That leaves the door open to disappointment in the near term. Meanwhile, surging retail investor trading in heavily-shorted stocks (such as GameStop and AMC) has been a red flag for hedge funds. According to Bloomberg, the latter are reducing equity exposure at the fastest pace since 2014.

It is possible that the “short-squeezing” witnessed last week contributed to the downturn in market sentiment. But reports that hedge funds are decreasing exposure could reduce bankruptcy risk. As such, it might be worth keeping an eye on stocks like GME and AMC in relation to broader stock market sentiment. This is as the Federal Reserve highlighted the risk of a moderating economy ahead of the coming week’s non-farm payrolls report.

Earnings also remain in play following what has been a rather rosy fourth-quarter season, likely helping to support the S&P 500 amid the recent volatility. US giants Alphabet and Amazon are on tap, alongside Alibaba.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

US Dollar Versus Treasury Yields and Risk Appetite

US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?
2021-01-31 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Shrug Off Any Hints of an ECB Interest Rate Cut
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Shrug Off Any Hints of an ECB Interest Rate Cut
2021-01-31 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
2021-01-30 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR