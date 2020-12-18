US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Runs into First Test of Resistance
2020-12-18 17:03:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Update - Sterling Staring at a Make-or-Break Brexit Weekend
2020-12-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hvnC3adP33
  • Fed Stress Test Results: -Biggest banks can survive coronavirus -All firms' risk based capital ratios would remain above the required minimum under severe scenario -Banks can restart stock buybacks -Continue capping bank dividend payments into 1Q-2021 $SPX $XLF
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.03% Gold: -0.25% Silver: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fghpsBwBL5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lt0EK4xIwG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bank Stress Test Results 2nd Round due at 21:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.05% US 500: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.14% France 40: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JEq2ntxhXx
  • Alright. At what point does it all get out of hand? https://t.co/NeJtdjSppM
  • Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida: -Expects emergency powers to remain available -US GDP growth potentially above 4% next year -Economy would benefit from additional fiscal support -Sees a lot of pent up demand and over $1-trillion in savings -Policies are 'very, very accomodative'
  • Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida: -There is 'a ways to go' on the economic recovery -Focus is on providing support the economy needs -Face rough couple of months but vaccine news is very good -Emergency lending facilities gave important support
  • $VIX 'fear-gauge' heading higher with stocks trading around session lows. Market sentiment souring as US government nears a shutdown at midnight without the passage of a spending bill, and differences remain on covid aid. $SPX: -0.87% $NDX: -0.82% $DJI: -0.77% $RUT: -0.07% https://t.co/GfCHhwFVoU
US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position

US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position

2020-12-18 19:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast Talking Points:

  • Through the final quarter of the 2020 (up until December 18th), the Dollar dropped against the majors between 7.5% in NZDUSD and 2.2% with USDJPY
  • Prominent themes like the Covid-19 spread and vaccine as well as stimulus debates have weighed the Dollar but older matters like trade are likely to also return
  • Ultimately, the state of risk appetite is the top qualifier for USD direction and intensity with the Greenback’s safe haven status ready to go to work

Coming Soon! Download the NEW 1st Quarter Forecast Live on Monday on our Free Trading Guides Page!

Dollar Stares Over the Technical Precipice - Will Fundamentals Shove or Save?

The US Dollar was staring down the barrel of a more prolific bearish trend heading into the close of 2020. Fundamentally, the slide in prominence for the Greenback reflects upon uneven growth and stimulus efforts, years of building isolationism and many investors around the world casting aside havens as even mere hedges were deemed to be too much of a burden on returns. In this shift, the very role of the most liquid currency in the financial system is at risk of further systemic alteration. Yet, that slide in international prominence would depend in part on steadfast themes carrying over from 2020 into 2021.

There is reason to believe, however, that many of these currents are likely to change - even if temporarily - with significant risk that the alterations begin in the first quarter. From a bigger picture perspective, one of the most important fundamental considerations for the USD's performance heading into the new year is whether its drive is more principally a relative fundamental shift or reversion to a more primal function. In other words, are the prospects for competitive economic activity and a higher rate of return the guiding light for the USD? Or, perhaps, a systemic collapse in sentiment is due to resuscitate the currency's safe haven appeal? The potential is palpable and yet highly variable for the open of the new year.

Economic Growth Forecast Initially Reflects the Relative Coronavirus Recovery Path

Should risk trends continue to point higher or otherwise maintain an inconsistent path into the coming months, the Greenback's outlook will more likely draw from its relative potential. That can prove either a comparable boon or burden for the currency, depending on how the standardized data performs. While actual economic data like the 4Q GDP and monthly PMIs (a timely proxy for official growth figures) will represent important milestones, the medium-term forecast could matter far more than immediate statistics. That is because there are critical interim developments that can drastically alter the United States' course. Following the FDA's approval of the first Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer on December 11th, the arduous process of restoring the US economy to a state of normality began. The effort will take months, but markets are forward-looking in nature. The question is whether the perceived timetable for a return to tempo for the US keeps apace of its major counterparts.

IMF Global Growth Projections from October 2020 Update

US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position

Table from the World Economic Outlook Report

Reconnecting the US to the Rest of the World

If the United States once again positions itself as the epicentre for global trade and economic activity, it can at least slow the relentless drive to diversify away from the Dollar’s singular influence. That said, I do not believe it would totally forestall the shift. The Greenback's ubiquity as the principal reserve and unit of exchange confer critical benefits upon the currency should global risk trends improve and lift this leading component or collapse and enforce the safe haven role. Another consideration in this central perspective is major counterparts' efforts to safeguard their own financial and economic health. Policymakers in most of the major economies whose currencies stand as principal counterparts to the Dollar have remarked over the second half of 2020 that their currencies' strength was excessive and unjustified. The inference is that their currency should be weaker and the Dollar stronger. For those that think this is just the lament of emerging markets or the likes of the Japanese Yen, I will remind that the ECB connected a massive stimulus influx to keeping EURUSD below 1.1400 back in spring 2014. They were successful...

Chart of EURUSD (Monthly)

EURUSD

Chart Created with TradingView

Stability in the Financial System and the Need for Liquidity

Perhaps the most influential yet unpredictable aspect to the Dollar's performance moving forward is the state of global risk trends. All of the preceding analysis is predicated on the basis that sentiment is at least steady if not continuously improving. If, on the other hand, speculative appetite collapses, the Greenback's role will change dramatically. Though the marginal standings of the currency and its economy have slid over time with circumstance and policy, it still represents the most heavily utilized reserve by central banks and major market participants around the world. When financial concern turns into outright fear over the safety of funds, demand for liquidity becomes the singular drive.

Chart of Risk Spectrum for Assets

US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position

Chart Created by John Kicklighter

Download the US Dollar Guide and read the Full Fundamental and Technical analysis for the currency when the updates go live on our Free Trading Guides Page Monday!

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Build your trading confidence heading into 2021!
Get My Guide

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-14 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-13 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
2020-12-13 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Advertisement