US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Strikes Balance as Vaccine Hopes Offset by European Covid Spread
2020-11-14 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike
2020-11-13 10:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Drifts Lower From All-Time High, Eyeing 28000 for Support
2020-11-14 09:00:00
Dow Versus S&P 500 for Risk Scenarios, Similar to EURGBP and GBPNZD Options
2020-11-13 04:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Setting Up a New Trading Range
2020-11-13 20:00:00
Gold Price Ebbs, S&P 500 Wavers as Consumer Sentiment Worsens
2020-11-13 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
2020-11-13 18:00:00
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat
2020-11-14 12:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/I0SJ4GleC8
  • The Dow Jones Index retreated after hitting an all-time high of 29,933 on November 9th as profit taking kicked in. Bearish momentum appears to be prevailing with an eye on 28,000 for an immediate support. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/nqioTx4Oes https://t.co/UBk3GnL99z
  • The Australian #Dollar is eyeing a push to fresh yearly highs on positive #Covid-19 developments ahead of the #RBA meeting minutes and employment data for October. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/eBTQ4FXEyF https://t.co/k4YHqNAv6F
  • #GBP eye another showdown between the UK and EU with time running out for a UK-EU trade deal. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/lMcw3pb8xi https://t.co/ldaWBCWD1K
  • What are some factors impacting Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd https://t.co/hJmdXaYQuf
  • The US Dollar may continue to lose ground as long-term price analysis hints at a cyclical downturn. Implications for the DXY, EUR/USD and AUD/USD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cX7tjdWgCL https://t.co/BxlqBmGQ7j
  • The British Pound could come under pressure, as bearish technical setups begin to take place on multiple GBP crosses. GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD levels to watch. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/acXH9zjoQ3 https://t.co/fmVW0PDwkY
  • Asia Pacific #stocks may gain on Biden’s victory, with post-election stimulus and foreign policy in focus. Get your market update from @margaretyjy here:https://t.co/cxV46wKTrf https://t.co/FQUzgMj7eE
  • The New Zealand Dollar could be poised to extend gains against its major counterparts, with multiple bullish technical setups seen across several NZD crosses. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/07EycNj6UF https://t.co/6QqH3CQdTb
  • Yippee Ki Yay
US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat

US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat

2020-11-14 12:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:
US Dollar Chart

Char created with TradingView

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast – Neutral

  • The US Dollar (DXY Index) remains near yearly lows under the 93 handle
  • Record Covid cases across U.S. see safe-haven bids on the Yen and Franc
  • Lack of high-impact economic data next week leaves Covid fears in the spotlight
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index (DXY) inched higher this past week as the haven-linked Swiss Franc, and Japanese Yen sank on positive vaccine news from Pfizer. The positive results from Pfizer’s phase-3 trial spurred sentiment across markets. Meanwhile, the removal of political risks via the U.S. 2020 election saw an unwinding of pre-election trades.

US Dollar Chart 30-Min

US Dollar, USD/CHF, USD/JPY Chart

Chart created with TradingView

With the election in the rearview mirror, investors appear to be shifting their focus back to the Covid pandemic. The United States remains a hotspot and is at record-breaking levels in daily case counts and hospitalizations. A vaccine approval appears very likely before the end of the year according to public health officials. However, they also mentioned that scaling access through production and distribution will likely take months.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

President Trump has vowed for no more lockdowns going forward. This is as several states have begun imposing more stringent social distancing measures nonetheless. Illinois, one of the largest economies in the U.S., is on the verge of another lockdown, according to state officials. In New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered a curfew on dining establishments, and New York City may shutter schools this Monday, per officials.

U.S. Covid Statistics

Covid US Statistics Chart

Source: The Covid Tracking Project

Another wave that many have long feared now appears to be underway. This poses the question of how severe the economic fallout could be. Lockdowns and other state-imposed restrictions undoubtedly hurt economic activity. Prospects for a “V-shaped” recovery now appear to be fading, but the economy has shown resilience during the pandemic, evidenced by a robust services sector.

US Dollar vs ISM Services PMI

ISM Services PMI vs US Dollar

Still, investors and traders will likely continue to keep a close eye on Covid and vaccine headlines. Until the virus is contained or appears to be well controlled, the US Dollar could benefit from aggressive risk aversion. Safe-haven bids across the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc are also likely to be underpinned on those same woes.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

A less dovish Bank of Mexico and Reserve Bank of New Zealand will also pressure US Dollar strength. Banxico kept its overnight rate unchanged this week in a largely unexpected decision. Furthermore, the RBNZ hedged expectations for another rate cut next year.

DailyFX Economic Calendar – U.S. High-Impact Events

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

In the upcoming week, only one high-impact U.S. event is on tap. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, retail sales will cross the wires Tuesday morning. Economists’ expectations see the figure rising 0.5% on a month-over-month basis. Hence, the US Dollar appears to be set for further sideways movement in the short term, and will likely stay near the 93 handle.

Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact Thomas at @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Eyeing Yearly High Ahead of RBA Minutes, Jobs Data
Australian Dollar Eyeing Yearly High Ahead of RBA Minutes, Jobs Data
2020-11-14 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
2020-11-13 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CHF
Mixed