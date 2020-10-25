US Dollar Torn Between Q3 Corporate Earnings, US GDP Data, Virus Spike

The US Dollar is losing ground against ASEAN FX, with USD/SGD and USD/IDR possibly readying to extend declines. Will USD/PHP and USD/MYR follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/l705RWumj5 https://t.co/jBbMKYp0F5

There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/YUhC9cCDpy

The US Dollar has spent much of October giving back September’s gains. Is there any hope for change? Get your #currencies update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/3EHa6PV5yH https://t.co/PrP9J2klJk

Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/wDVd2QvcjO

The longer-term EUR/USD outlook will hinge on Thursday’s ECB guidance; any hint of a further easing of Eurozone monetary policy would weaken it, but that is far from guaranteed. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/RmHCfIwdqp https://t.co/hvETa6mtft

Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/M8WTvZgx2K

The Australian Dollar was under selling pressure this past week, but it held its ground. Bearish patterns brew in AUD/USD and AUD/JPY. Will EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD try to break higher again? Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/04kzJSqgNG https://t.co/ulPk1UneMM

Stocks are set to endure a string of data releases with market-moving potential in the week ahead in the form of tech earnings, European GDP and more, even as the US Presidential election clamors for the spotlight. #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here https://t.co/R6tpEvfXJb https://t.co/7koHTyh2AK

As we round our way towards a new week, Cable is within the confines of a bullish structure with beginnings back in September. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/NIbRTVmjqq https://t.co/zYma4Iq4dP