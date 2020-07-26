US Dollar Ripe for Reversal: GDP, Fed, Earnings Raise Volatility Risk

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds
2020-07-26 00:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
2020-07-26 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
2020-07-25 16:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The fundamental outlook for the British Pound looks relatively bleak amid renewed ‘no deal’ Brexit concerns and escalating UK-China tensions. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/avNsy6E14g https://t.co/KRZc8JOYPv
  • Silver prices are poised to outperform as the fundamental backdrop continues to support the liquidity-driven metal. Get your $XAG market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/CombJ10Iq5 https://t.co/tdkGQbu4Hc
  • #Gold prices put in their seventh consecutive week of gains and pushed up to the 1900 level for the first time in almost nine years. But can it last? Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/6xkfedGykA https://t.co/XVMrh4qXuB
  • The US #Dollar may bottom out in a jam-packed week of event risk that could rekindle market volatility. All eyes are on the #Fed, US #GDP, the earnings season and more fiscal stimulus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/07/26/US-Dollar-Ripe-for-Reversal-GDP-Fed-Earnings-Raise-Volatility-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/jZTahENUk8
  • Copper prices look set for a short-term correction as RSI divergence hints at exhaustion of the recent climb to test the yearly highs. Get your #copper market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/I3EBelSeQC https://t.co/rjsAlfIDVb
  • The Japanese #Yen is ending the week on a very positive note against the US dollar, and trades below $USDJPY 106 in holiday-thinned conditions. Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/adIoIZ3cKe https://t.co/s5a1ntHwb5
  • With AUD/USD, NZD/USD and the S&P 500 recently achieving key technical breakouts, what is the road ahead from here incorporating IG Client Sentiment analysis? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yn0P5fkoSM https://t.co/yZTUbOpXqM
  • The Dollar decline could soon come to a halt if major price and trend support can hold, but if broken a much broader decline may be underway. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/QJ6sC0M0dS https://t.co/KG2r5Byjf1
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here:https://t.co/RLPhKdn5cN https://t.co/30TvZyX4Rq
  • The #Nasdaq stock index may face a meaningful pullback in the weeks to come as investors eye profit-taking after a historic 41% rally in the three month through June 2020. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/8K8uugx7ig https://t.co/2Ao491rDII
US Dollar Ripe for Reversal: GDP, Fed, Earnings Raise Volatility Risk

US Dollar Ripe for Reversal: GDP, Fed, Earnings Raise Volatility Risk

2020-07-26 08:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:
US Dollar Chart

Source: IG Charts

US Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • US Dollar weakness may cool during a jam-packed week
  • World’s largest economy will likely see technical recession
  • Other risk: FOMC rate decision, earnings season, stimulus

The inverse relationship between the haven-linked US Dollar and the S&P 500 remains strong heading into what is a jam-packed week of event risk. By now, the US Dollar’s persistent losses since equities found a bottom in late March are no secret. With that in mind, can volatility risk bring life back to the Greenback, resulting in a comeback?

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD in Q3?
Get My Guide

Starting with the economic calendar, the FOMC rate decision is front and center on Wednesday. Here policymakers and Chair Jerome Powell may reiterate the need to keep lending rates at near-zero levels. Traders will likely pay more attention to the central bank’s assessment of growth and compare that to prospects of a V-shaped recovery.

The more interesting event could be the first print of second-quarter GDP the next day. The US, which is the world’s largest economy, is expected to see its GDP shrink about 34 percent q/q versus -5 percent prior. This would fulfil the definition of a technical recession, two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. It would be the first one in almost 13 years.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

On the whole, US economic data has been tending to outperform relative to economists’ expectations consistently since June. But lately, the extent of upside surprises has been fading. Markets are forward-looking, and with the bar being set so high for a swift recovery, it may be that this event passes without much fireworks altogether. This could change with a much worse-than-expected result however.

More timely pieces of information ought to be carefully scrutinized, such as initial jobless claims. Last week’s print was unexpectedly worsethanestimated, causing a turnaround in equities and cushioning the US Dollar. With earnings from closely-watched tech companies, such as Netflix and Microsoft, disappointing, all eyes are on Amazon and Apple ahead. More of the same could reignite strength in the US Dollar.

Meanwhile coronavirus cases continue to climb locally as states like Florida and Texas reported record daily deaths last week. The country now has over 4 million confirmed cases. All eyes thus turn to Congress and the White House for more fiscal stimulus. The extra $600/week unemployment benefit is set to expire at the end of this month. More support could keep the US Dollar under pressure.

US Dollar Versus Risk Trends

US Dollar versus risk trends

Chart Created in TradingView

*Majors-Based US Dollar Index Averages USD Against: EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
2020-07-26 03:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-25 20:00:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
Nasdaq May Fall as Valuation Stretched Close To
Nasdaq May Fall as Valuation Stretched Close To "Bubble" Level
2020-07-25 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.