Dollar as a Safe Haven or Source of Global Instability?

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Rebounds From a Well-Defined Support Level
2020-07-03 09:30:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Stock Index May Fall on Fed Balance Sheet Contraction
2020-07-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Retains Bullish Behavior in July to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-07-03 05:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling
2020-07-03 08:04:00
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
2020-07-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.49% Gold: -0.01% Oil - US Crude: -1.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SQBoLYpwhZ
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.37% France 40: -0.68% FTSE 100: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kWeKL2dMyq
  • 🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (JUN) Actual: 35.9 Previous: 27.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (JUN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 27.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.26%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hyPTi8WWvW
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aPF4Tti39i
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/R328x8m2QW
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/wK8kmgQLVl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.25%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eMgB5Ayter
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 45.4 Previous: 42.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-03
Dollar as a Safe Haven or Source of Global Instability?

2020-07-03 13:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

2020-07-03 13:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
US Dollar Points:

  • The Dollar maintains a distinct ‘safe haven’ status, but it is when absolute liquidity is prized that the currency’s nuanced problems are downplayed
  • Stimulus remains a prominent theme heading into the third quarter as speculation over the Fed committing to yield curve control has the FOMC minutes in the crosshairs
  • Meanwhile, the return of trade war pressures from the US against China and the EU reminds that the Dollar may actually be an epicenter of uncertainty
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Download the new 3Q Dollar forecast!
The US Dollar managed to close this past quarter without having to commit to a systemic bullish or bearish trend – much like broader risk benchmarks such as the Dow. It will prove difficult for the benchmark currency to avoid a clear drive through the second half of 2020 as more critical systemic issues come to a head.

Through the opening week of the new month, quarter and half; the Greenback looks like it may weigh in on its often-assumed sacrosanct safe haven status. Through the past few weeks, the inverse correlation between the DXY Dollar Index and the S&P 500 was remarkably acute. That is a change from the carry status the currency held in 2019. Should the rise of the coronavirus cases in the United States (and around the world) trigger another avalanche in capital markets, the Dollar will likely see its profile swell again. Yet, that role is not certain.

A serious caveat to the most liquid currency moving forward is the growing hostility of the United States towards its major counterparts – both trade rivals and partners. While the carry over trade war with China is taking on a new life as the White House increasingly ascribes blame for the global pandemic on the country, there are tensions arising even with the European Union. This policy uncertainty is likely to only increase as the US election comes into view (November 3rd). Watch this thread unfold starting in this very first full week of the new quarter.

Chart of the DXY Dollar Index Overlaid with the US Economic Policy Uncertainty Index (Weekly)

Fed US Dollar and economic policy uncertainty

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

See the full fundamental and technical analysis of the US Dollar for the third quarter in our new guide.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free USD Forecast
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

