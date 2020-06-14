US Dollar Outlook: Will Fed Spook Investors Again? S&P 500 Eyed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive, Focus on Recovery Fund
2020-06-13 20:00:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Push Higher, EUR/GBP Ranging - Euro Forecasts
2020-06-12 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Weekly Reversal Snaps Six-Week Rally in WTI
2020-06-14 00:00:00
Oil Price Recovery to Linger as US Crude Output Continues to Contract
2020-06-12 23:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-13 04:00:00
Dow and Dollar End Week with Volatility, What Drives Markets Next Week?
2020-06-13 03:13:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as Virus Cases Rise With Risks of Staggered Reopening
2020-06-13 13:00:00
US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil in Focus with Volatility on the Rise
2020-06-12 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Pivots Lower as EUR/GBP Holds Range
2020-06-13 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Long-Term Support Thwarts Sellers
2020-06-13 10:00:00
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
More View more
US Dollar Outlook: Will Fed Spook Investors Again? S&P 500 Eyed

2020-06-14 07:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:
US Dollar Basket chart price

US Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • Scope for further declines in the US Dollar could narrow
  • Markets were reminded of volatility risk as S&P 500 sank
  • Key risks: retail sales, Powell, virus wave, balance sheet

The haven-linked US Dollar will likely remain glued to broader trends in global risk appetite. Markets were given a reminder of the downside risks this past week as the S&P 500 tumbled about 6 percent over the course of 24 hours. Such a rapid and sudden swing in volatility tends to bode well for the world’s reserve currency. On the flip side, further reduction in volatility will likely continue deteriorating demand for the Greenback.

So what is the fundamental road ahead? Focusing on domestic concerns, US retail sales are due on Tuesday. Transactions are expected to rise 7.4 percent m/m in May, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a better-than-expected outcome. On the chart below, local economic data results are now increasingly tending to outperform relative to expectations. The level of upside surprises are matching points last seen over 3 months ago.

Consumption is roughly two-thirds of GDP and higher spending habits could offer the Dow Jones and S&P 500 a boost. That may sink the US Dollar as it underperforms some of its growth-oriented counterparts such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars. Yet, investors will also likely be paying close attention to commentary from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell.

US Citi economic surprise index

The upside potential for the US Dollar could come from cautious central bank commentary. Mr Powell may reiterate some of his concerns about the economic outlook mentioned last week. He is due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, delivering the semi-annual policy report. The next day, the Fed Chair will appear before the House Financial Services panel. Other speakers are also due.

Doubts over the pace of an economic recovery may reignite risk aversion, supporting USD. Markets may also look forward to nations gradually easing lockdown measures. This as states like Texas, Florida and California have seen rises in Covid-19 cases following nationwide protests and riots after the killing of George Floyd. A second wave could perhaps discourage travel and consumption, sinking equities and boosting the US Dollar.

Keep in mind that in the background, the Federal Reserve seems to be noticeably scaling back its uptake in assets. This past week, the size of the central bank’s balance sheet was practically left unchanged. That might have left markets yearning for more liquidity. If this trend continues absent material improvements in local economic conditions, the scope for further declines in the Greenback could narrow.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

S&P 500 vs fed balance sheet

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

