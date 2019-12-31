We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2019-12-31 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Close to 3-Month Highs On US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-31 07:01:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2019-12-31 14:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 10 years...as a child it seemed like a lifetime...when parenting children it flies by. Let's flip to the next 10 year chapter in the book of life.
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P/Case-Shiller US Home Price Index (YoY) (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P/Case-Shiller Composite-20 (YoY) (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P CoreLogic CS 20-City (MoM) SA (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD House Price Index (MoM) (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TEwoa8ZXix
  • Where is $EURUSD heading against the backdrop of the US presidential election? Find out from @DailyFX Analysts @JStanleyFX and @PeterHanksFX only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with host @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/lLQlm548In
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.68% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q4amwKHuQf
  • There are events for which an intense impact is still a possibility but for which their occurrence is at least a possible blip on the radar. These are ‘Grey Swans’ and these are my top five for 2020. Get your market update from @JohnKicklighter here:https://t.co/xIAsZOq8Mf https://t.co/zcb47G1js1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T3HjYvFFst
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge

Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge

2019-12-31 12:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Currency Strategist
Share:

We start off this new trading year with an unmistakable speculative appetite that has pushed certain benchmarks of 'risk' - like the Dow and S&P 500 - to record highs. On the other hand, even committed bulls are willing to admit that underlying value and yield are stretched. To those willing to suspend disbelief, momentum seems reason enough to believe in climb into the foreseeable future.

Chart of USD/JPY (Weekly) (Chart 1)

USDJPY Weekly Chart

Yet, I am of the mind that the market cannot ignore the expected risks and returns on exposure forever; and the options for further temporary salves (rate cuts, stimulus, backtracking on trade fights, etc.) are dwindling quickly. I freely admit that I have expected capitulation on risk taking to a greater degree than what we saw in the fourth quarter of 2018, but timing is always of critical importance. That timing is important if your target is the top performing measures of sentiment like US indices.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Download our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2019-12-31 14:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short AUD/USD, Ranging USD/CAD
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short AUD/USD, Ranging USD/CAD
2019-12-31 10:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: USD/MXN Set Up for a Volatility Breakout; Good Omen for Dollar, FX Vol
Top Trade Idea 2020: USD/MXN Set Up for a Volatility Breakout; Good Omen for Dollar, FX Vol
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long NOKSEK – Seasonal Trends Remain Prominent
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long NOKSEK – Seasonal Trends Remain Prominent
2019-12-31 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/CNH
News & Analysis at your fingertips.