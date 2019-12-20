US DOLLAR FORECAST: Q1 2020

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
US Dollar Volatility May Rise Next Year: DXY, EUR, CAD Charts & More
2019-12-20 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2019-12-20 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout or Breakdown? - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-20 17:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY has had the strength to cap USD/JPY gains this month, but this seems to have been a consolidative move and those gains appear to be back on track. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/NKLN8Oh4Sz https://t.co/PliHmH49IB
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1051 S2: 1.1088 S1: 1.1106 R1: 1.1143 R2: 1.1162 R3: 1.12 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • (Analyst Pick) Australian Dollar Forecast Into 2020: $AUDUSD, $GBPAUD, $AUDJPY #AUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2019/12/20/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-Into-2020-AUDUSD-GBPAUD-AUDJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/dHHxoMzniM
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x2ZidgdKjp
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.78% Gold: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EGpy9B3N42
  • Crude #oil prices are approaching confluence resistance at the upper bounds of a multi-month consolidation pattern and leaves the late-September rally vulnerable into the close of the year. Get your technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/m5xrM7WUpy #OOTT https://t.co/aZEuPmBrqA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.41%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HN9HJGHsCF
  • $DXY is up over 0.30% today to test monthly support/resistance at 97.75 https://t.co/3KC6Ukm8Od
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% France 40: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EWp9ynlWMs
  • $DAX is up over 1.25% since yesterday morning to close at intraday resistance of $13,320.0 https://t.co/iQ3hbgLgMG
US DOLLAR FORECAST: Q1 2020

US DOLLAR FORECAST: Q1 2020

2019-12-20 22:30:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar: It’s Quiet…A Little Too Quiet

The Dollar's steadfast climb in the nearly 20 months through December is extraordinary for a few reasons. For example, its persistence held despite ebb and flow in underlying fundamental themes such as risk trends, rate forecasts and wild swings in growth projections. But what is truly remarkable is the extremely restricted tempo the currency has maintained throughout.

Graph of Dollar Basket weekly with 20-week ATR (Chart 1)

US Dollar Basket Chart

The 60-day (equivalent to three-month) average true range for the DXY Dollar Index has scraped its lowest levels since the Summer of 2014 - considered the epitome of doldrums for the FX markets - while the historical range carved out over the past year is the lowest we have seen in the benchmark's history.

Looking for the full guide? Full Q1, 2020 Forecasts will be released on Monday, December 23.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Calendar Winds Down into Year-End
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Calendar Winds Down into Year-End
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Major Risks Are Removed
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Major Risks Are Removed
2019-12-15 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.