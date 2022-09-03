Bitcoin & Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, VIX, Dollar - Seasonal Transition and Rate Decisions In the Week Ahead
2022-09-03 02:30:00
ECB’s Isabel Schnabel Foreshadows Rate Change at Sept. 8 Meeting
2022-09-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-02 18:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Update: G7 Meet to Discuss Russian Oil Price Cap, WTI Rises
2022-09-02 08:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-02 18:00:00
S&P 500 Holds the Bounce as Headwinds Grow Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Today
2022-09-02 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds Support as Silver Slides to Two-Year Lows
2022-09-02 19:11:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-02 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Sterling's Slide May Continue as New Prime Minister Faces Immediate Tests
2022-09-02 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Rallies to a New 24-Year High
2022-09-02 08:29:00
More View more
Bitcoin & Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

Bitcoin & Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Analysis and News

  • Bitcoin | Path of Least Resistance Tilted to the Downside
  • Ethereum | Is Merge a Buy the Rumour, Sell the Fact?

Bitcoin | Path of Least Resistance Tilted to the Downside

Bitcoin continues to hover around the 20k mark as tight ranges are maintained. The upside in the cryptocurrency has been tepid at best, suggesting that we may have temporarily peaked at 25k. Momentum indicators remain bearish, add this with the fact that the macro environment is also not supportive as global bond yields rally and the USD continues to go from strength to strength. The path of least resistance is to the downside with eyes for a test of the 17500 lows. In recent months, given the hype around Merge for Ethereum, it has felt that Bitcoin has been somewhat left behind which possibly explains why upside in Bitcoin has been hard to come by.

Bitcoin Chart: Daily Time Frame

Bitcoin &amp; Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

Ethereum | Is Merge a Buy the Rumour, Sell the Fact?

At the same time Bitcoin peaked at 25k, Ethereum also topped out at 2k, which had been around the time of the successful final Merge test, allowing for Merge to launch in mid-September. The excitement of Merge has also been reflected in the outperformance of Ethereum over Bitcoin. Given the anticipation around Merge, I would expect it to be another “buy the rumour, sell the fact”. While I don’t deny that Merge will have significant positives for Ethereum. Over its short lifespan, market psychology has been evident in the crypto space as we have seen time and time again that hyped events have often resulted in cryptos rallying into the event and selling off shortly after launch. The charts below highlight this. As such, Ethereum is likely to remain underpinned heading into the event, but it would be worthwhile reducing exposure either the few days before or on the day (Sep 15th touted Merge Date). Keep in mind, that US CPI will be released on Sep 13th.

Bitcoin &amp; Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

El Salvador | Sep 7th = Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender

Bitcoin &amp; Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: Data is Mixed but Lead Looks Ominous
Australian Dollar Outlook: Data is Mixed but Lead Looks Ominous
2022-09-02 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds Support as Silver Slides to Two-Year Lows
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds Support as Silver Slides to Two-Year Lows
2022-09-02 19:11:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Rates Problematic Again
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Rates Problematic Again
2022-08-28 20:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, China PMI, Volatility
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, China PMI, Volatility
2022-08-28 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum