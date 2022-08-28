 Skip to content
EUR/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: Hawkish Powell Sees Reemergence of Central Bank Divergence Narrative for EUR/USD
2022-08-28 00:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Under Pressure as 95.00 Key Level and 200-SMA Provide Technical Hurdles
2022-08-27 16:00:00
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Cratered on Powell Comments - APAC and EU Stocks Likely to Follow
2022-08-28 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-27 08:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Precious Metals at Risk
2022-08-26 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Pinned Near Trendline Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-25 18:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Plagued by Soaring Inflation, Energy Prices
2022-08-26 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Remains Constructive amid Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
2022-08-28 03:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Cratered on Powell Comments - APAC and EU Stocks Likely to Follow

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Equity Fundamental Outlook - Bearish

  • US stocks sink after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds firm on rate hike outlook
  • A softer-than-expected PCE inflation index for July failed to dissuade the hawkish rhetoric
  • Asian and European stock indexes are likely to fell the pressure of Mr. Powell’s comments

US stocks sank on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Fed chief didn’t throw the markets any huge surprises, although you wouldn’t know that from the market reaction. The benchmark S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average traded fell 3.37%, 4.10%, and 3.03%, respectively.

Mr. Powell’s commentary was preceded by the July personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index update, which crossed the wires at an annual rate of 6.3%. The core gauge—a Fed favorite that strips out food and energy costs—rose 4.6% y/y, below the 4.7% y/y Bloomberg consensus. The easing in prices is encouraging news for the economy and much welcomed by monetary policymakers.

However, that didn’t stop Mr. Powell from keeping a tight grip on hawkish policy expectations. The central bank chief would be doing the economy a disservice by letting his guard down at the first signs of cooling prices. The market still punished equity prices, however. A multi-week rally that started back in June likely pushed stock prices too high. Mr. Powell stated on Friday that "The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.”

An overreaction? Or is the market appropriately pricing in risks from interest rates that are likely to not only go higher but stay higher for longer? Overnight index swaps and Fed funds futures both reflect higher and longer-lasting interest rates, effectively squashing the pivot thesis that drove equity strength over the past several months.

Asia-Pacific markets, although dealing with their slate of regionally-specific factors stemming largely from China, will offer the first sign if Friday’s risk-off Wall Street session is going to bleed over into broader market sentiment. It likely will. Europe, also with its own set of problems, will follow. A stronger US Dollar adds another headwind for European and APAC markets. The US Dollar DXY climbed nearly 0.5% Friday after Powell’s speech.

nasdaq chart

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

