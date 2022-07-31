News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Week Ahead: Non-Farm Payrolls in Focus. Will Jobs Market Offset Slowing Economy?
2022-07-30 23:00:00
2022-07-30 23:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Keep the Bounce Going
2022-07-29 14:00:00
2022-07-29 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Rebound Bounces into August
2022-07-30 04:00:00
2022-07-30 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
2022-07-28 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
2022-07-28 06:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns Bullish as July FOMC Meeting Marks Peak Fed Hawkishness
2022-07-30 20:00:00
2022-07-30 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Forecast – XAU, XAG May Put Rally to the Test
2022-07-29 20:00:00
2022-07-29 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Charts to Watch
2022-07-31 08:00:00
2022-07-31 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast – Will the BoE Go Hard This Thursday?
2022-07-29 16:00:00
2022-07-29 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Charts to Watch
2022-07-31 08:00:00
2022-07-31 08:00:00
Dollar Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Extends Losses After Strong Bull Run
2022-07-31 02:00:00
2022-07-31 02:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Week Ahead: NFP, ISM and BoE Rate Decision

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Registering Best Month Since November 2020
  • FTSE 100 |25 or 50bps for the Bank of England

S&P 500 | Registering Best Month Since November 2020

The S&P 500 is on course to post its largest monthly rise since November 2020, up over 8%. A reminder that within our Q3 equity guide we did highlight that in the top 10 worst H1 performances, Q3 did tend to mark a bounceback on average of over 7%. The best month of which had been for July.

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Week Ahead: NFP, ISM and BoE Rate Decision

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

The move has come despite the fact that inflation has not peaked in headline CPI and soft activity survey data has flagged a worrying growth outlook. That being said, Fed Chair Powell’s presser had been interpreted by the market as dovish, after the Fed Chair removed forward guidance and signalled that the Fed would be data dependent. Consequently, with data softening, markets have priced out aggressive rate hikes in favour of a 50bps rise for the September meeting. However, upcoming data in the weeks ahead will ultimately dictate the size of the next rate increase and thus market sensitivity to economic data will increase. As such, traders will be closely watching the upcoming PMI data as well as the latest NFP report.

Markets Price Out Aggressive Rate Hikes

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Week Ahead: NFP, ISM and BoE Rate Decision

Source: CME

On the technical front, a break above the 100DMA opens the door toward resistance at 4180-4200. Meanwhile, support is situated at 4015 and 3930.

S&P 500 Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Week Ahead: NFP, ISM and BoE Rate Decision

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE 100 | 25 or 50bps for the Bank of England

The Bank of England will release their latest monetary policy report, the question heading into the decision is whether they will hike 25bps or 50bps. While money markets are pretty convinced that the move will be 50bps with an 86% probability, economists polled are much more 50/50 on the matter. Consequently, we could be shaping up for yet another hawkish disappointment from the BoE, which would boost the FTSE 100 in such an event. The base case scenario, sticking with a 25bps rate rise.

That said, with the FTSE 100 eclipsing the 100 and 200DMAs, there is little in the way until 7500. However, it is worthwhile noting that we are nearing overbought territory and thus gains from here on in, may begin to slow.

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Week Ahead: NFP, ISM and BoE Rate Decision

Source: Refinitiv

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

