Stock Market Weekly Forecast: S&P 500 & DAX 40

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – It is Time for the ECB to Grasp the Nettle
2022-07-16 20:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Set for More Gains on Ailing Euro, Yen
2022-07-16 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Spills into Last Lines of Support
2022-07-14 16:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Markets, Commodities Slump
2022-07-14 15:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-16 08:00:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Investors Temper Fed Bets
2022-07-15 13:24:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk on Global Inflation Data, ECB May Offer Lifeline
2022-07-16 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Turn or Burn as Bears Drive to 1700
2022-07-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: PM Race Hots up in Time for Heatwave
2022-07-15 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-07-14 18:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Will a Dovish BoJ Keep USD/JPY Rising? CPI in Focus Too
2022-07-17 00:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Set for More Gains on Ailing Euro, Yen
2022-07-16 12:00:00
More View more
Stock Market Weekly Forecast: S&P 500 & DAX 40

Stock Market Weekly Forecast: S&P 500 & DAX 40

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500, DAX 40 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | S&P 500 | Bear Market Bounce to Close the Week
  • DAX 40 |Russia Gas Flows, ECB Anti-Fragmentation Tool and Italian Politics Take Focus

S&P 500 | Bear Market Bounce to Close the Week

Despite the volatile FX action with the USD breaking out to fresh record highs and US inflation rising to a whopping 9.1%, prompting markets to shift towards a 100bps hike. Equity markets are closing out the week on a firmer note, halving their weekly losses. This is quite noteworthy that equities are taking this in their stride. However, as I have stated previously, the bias remains to fade bear market rallies. What’s more, based on the cumulative monthly performance of the S&P 500 this year, equities may continue to struggle next week. There is also plenty of catalysts that present a big risk for markets, most notably the ECB decision and whether Russia resumes gas flows through Nord Stream 1.

Stock Market Weekly Forecast: S&amp;P 500 &amp; DAX 40

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Elsewhere, US earnings will garner attention with Netflix and Tesla among the high-profile names to report, as shown in the table below.

US Earnings Calendar

Stock Market Weekly Forecast: S&amp;P 500 &amp; DAX 40

Source: Refinitiv, Bloomberg, DailyFX

From a technical perspective, resistance is situated at 3900, with 3945-50 above. While the S&P 500 has eked minor gains so far for the month, the index is still some distance from being out of the woods. This will likely remain the case until we see a day of capitulation such as the VIX soaring to 40-45, or the Fed begins to pivot away from its extremely aggressive hawkish stance. On the downside, support resides at 3740.

S&P 500 Chart: 4-Hour Time Frame

Stock Market Weekly Forecast: S&amp;P 500 &amp; DAX 40

Source: IG Charts

DAX 40 | Russia Gas Flows, ECB Anti-Fragmentation Tool and Italian Politics Take Focus

European risk events will take centre stage next week. Firstly, the ECB is expected to deliver the first-rate rise since 2011. However, with the ECB essentially pre-committing to a 25bps rate rise, the focus will be firmly around their anti-fragmentation tool. As reports have signalled that discussions around a new instrument are ongoing, it has been hard to gauge whether the ECB will provide sufficient details on the size and how it will be deployed. Failure to do so, however, risks disappointing market expectations, weighing on risk sentiment and pushing the Euro lower. That being said, the ECB’s plan to contain peripheral spreads while raising rates has been made much more difficult after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced he would resign, raising the risk of snap-elections.

If that was not bad enough for the Euro Area, concerns remain over whether Russia will extend the disruptions of gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. As it currently stands, the annual maintenance of the pipeline is scheduled to end on July 21st. If Russia decides to extend the disruption of gas supplies, European equities alongside the Euro can be expected to come under significant pressure. On the technical side, downside momentum is likely to persist and while the YTD low has held, for now. Risk remains lower with a break through the YTD low opening up 12000.

DAX 40 Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Stock Market Weekly Forecast: S&amp;P 500 &amp; DAX 40

Source: IG Charts

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Weekly Forecast: CAD at the Behest of Crude Oil and Rampant U.S. Dollar
Canadian Dollar Weekly Forecast: CAD at the Behest of Crude Oil and Rampant U.S. Dollar
2022-07-17 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Will a Dovish BoJ Keep USD/JPY Rising? CPI in Focus Too
Japanese Yen Forecast: Will a Dovish BoJ Keep USD/JPY Rising? CPI in Focus Too
2022-07-17 00:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – It is Time for the ECB to Grasp the Nettle
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – It is Time for the ECB to Grasp the Nettle
2022-07-16 20:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk on Global Inflation Data, ECB May Offer Lifeline
Gold Prices at Risk on Global Inflation Data, ECB May Offer Lifeline
2022-07-16 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bullish
US 500
Bullish