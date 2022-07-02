News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand
2022-07-02 13:30:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown to 4-Month Lows - What's in Store for Q3?
2022-07-01 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
2022-07-01 07:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-02 00:00:00
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
More View more
Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand

Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand

David Song, Strategist

The price of oil has fallen roughly 20% from the 2022 high ($130.50) as US President Joe Biden takes further steps to combat high energy prices. Crude may face a further decline over the coming months as rising output is met with easing demand.

US Output Approaches Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Biden administration has called upon Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for the next 90 days while holding ‘emergency meetings’ with refiners in order to curb energy prices. Developments coming out of the US, the world’s largest consumer of oil, may continue to influence the price of crude as production approaches pre-pandemic levels.

Weekly U.S Field Production of Crude Oil

Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand

Source: US Energy Information Administration

Recent figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show US production widening to 12,000K from 11,900K in the week ending June 3 to mark the highest reading since April 2020. It remains to be seen if the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will respond to the development as the group announced that July production will be adjusted upward by 0.648 mb/d following the June 2 Ministerial Meeting.

However, the recent adjustment in OPEC output may end up being temporary as the organization increased production by 0.432 mb/d for most of 2022. A further rise in US supply may push OPEC to revert back to its previous schedule as the group acknowledges that “renewed activity is expected to lead into the summer holiday season of the northern hemisphere.”

OPEC Output Schedule with Demand Outlook Unchanged

Table 4- 2: World Oil Demand in 2022

Oil Q3 2022 Forecast: Rising Output to Coincide with Easing Demand

Source: OPEC

OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for June states that “in 2022, oil demand growth remain unchanged at 3.4 mb/d.” The report goes on to say that “world oil demand is projected to average 100.29 mb/d, which is same as the previous month’s estimates.”

The report also forecasts that demand is expected to exceed 2019 by 0.09 mb/d. Signs of slowing US economy may encourage OPEC to throttle back production later this year as “current geopolitical developments and the uncertain roll-out of the pandemic toward the end of the second half of the year continue to pose a considerable risk to the forecast recovery to pre-pandemic levels.”

Efforts by the Biden administration along with the rise in US crude output may continue to drag on the price of oil. Crude may face a bear market over the coming months if the outlook for global demand deteriorates.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Forecast: Fed’s Lost Credibility is Noted by RBA
Australian Dollar Q3 2022 Forecast: Fed’s Lost Credibility is Noted by RBA
2022-07-02 03:00:00
Equities Q3 2022 Forecast: Bearish Momentum Remains Amid Rising Recession Risks
Equities Q3 2022 Forecast: Bearish Momentum Remains Amid Rising Recession Risks
2022-07-01 21:00:00
US Dollar Q3 2022 Forecast: Dollar’s Run Relies on Rates, Recession and Risk
US Dollar Q3 2022 Forecast: Dollar’s Run Relies on Rates, Recession and Risk
2022-07-01 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude