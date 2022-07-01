News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Growth and Inflation Fears May Have Peaked: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-01 21:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Threatens Big Break in Q3
2022-07-01 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
News
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes Monthly Low as OPEC Retains Adjusted Output Schedule
2022-06-30 21:30:00
Wall Street
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-01 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown to 4-Month Lows - What's in Store for Q3?
2022-07-01 15:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: New Quarter Carries Over GBP Pressures
2022-07-01 07:25:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-30 15:35:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Provides Safe Harbour From Swelling Recession Fears. Will USD (DXY) Break Higher?
2022-07-01 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-30 15:35:00
Equities Q3 2022 Forecast: Bearish Momentum Remains Amid Rising Recession Risks

Equities Q3 2022 Forecast: Bearish Momentum Remains Amid Rising Recession Risks

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Our Q2 forecast for equities had centred around a mentality shift from a “buy the dip bias” to a “sell the rip” with the Federal Reserve and central banks alike in a tightening overdrive to fight inflation pressures. Consequently, with inflation yet to have peaked and the Fed raising interest rates in 75bps increments, the majority of equity markets have fallen into bear market territory, posting one of the worst first half-year returns in history. Using the S&P 500 as a benchmark, at the time of writing the index has fallen over 22% in H1. Only 1962 and 1932 produced worse returns in H1 at -25.7% and -54.1% respectively (Figure 1).

Figure 1. S&P 500 H1 Returns (1928-2022)

Equities Q3 2022 Forecast: Bearish Momentum Remains Amid Rising Recession Risks

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Can H2 Be as Bad as H1?

Heading into Q3, the bias will remain the same, fade rallies until the Fed pivots away from its extremely hawkish tone. However, with inflation at 8.6% and inflation expectations extremely elevated, a policy put by the Fed is still some distance away. Therefore, momentum will remain with the bears. Keep in mind, as is often the case in bear markets, sharp market rallies are common and get larger the deeper the bear market.

Looking back at the top 10 worst performing H1 returns in the S&P 500 (outside of 2022), H2 has tended to fare better on average as the table below highlights. What’s more, Q3 returns during these years have been pretty good, averaging 7.5%. Using current levels (3800), a 7.5% gain would suggest a move to 4080-4100. Although, should we see recession risks increasingly priced into the market, the S&P 500 risks a move to 3400-3500.

Top 10 Worst H1 Performances in the S&P 500

Equities Q3 2022 Forecast: Bearish Momentum Remains Amid Rising Recession Risks

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

US Dollar Q3 2022 Forecast: Dollar’s Run Relies on Rates, Recession and Risk
US Dollar Q3 2022 Forecast: Dollar’s Run Relies on Rates, Recession and Risk
2022-07-01 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
2022-06-27 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fading Rate Hike Odds Bode Poorly
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fading Rate Hike Odds Bode Poorly
2022-06-26 20:35:00
Stock Market Week Ahead: S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecast
Stock Market Week Ahead: S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecast
2022-06-26 12:00:00
