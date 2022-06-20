News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Euro Latest – US Dollar Weakness Helps EUR/USD Stabilize
2022-06-20 12:30:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
WTI Crude Update: IEA See Demand Growth Return in 2023, Oil Sharply Lower
2022-06-20 11:10:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
DAX, DJI and FTSE Push Higher as Risk Assets Catch a Breather
2022-06-20 14:19:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound on Rates and Inflation Tug Of War
2022-06-17 20:00:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Global financial markets moved diligently to price in the latest action from the Federal Reserve last week when Mr. Powell’s FOMC raised the US benchmark rate by 75-basis-points. The jumbo rate hike tempered inflation expectations, and perhaps returned some credibility to the institution. However, the impact on equity markets was undeniably bearish. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell over 4% to its lowest level since November 2020.

The US Dollar benefited from the safe-haven flows despite an immediate reaction to the downside. The DXY index was up around 0.50% going into the weekend. However, there are technical signs across major crosses, such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD, that show the Dollar’s ascent is perhaps at or near a critical juncture. The Bank of England remained in a relatively dovish stance, hiking its benchmark rate by 0.25%. The Dollar advanced against the Pound, but trimmed some of those gains in the second halve of the week.

Oil prices plummeted on Friday as traders baked in growing fears over a Fed-induced recession. That comes amid the summer driving season, which typically sees higher demand for fuels persist into the fall months. Natural gas prices found relief in the United States after an LNG terminal suffered a catastrophic failure, likely to take months to repair. European prices, however, skyrocketed. The development is likely to keep prices in Europe elevated, further complicating Europe’s inflation outlook.

Speaking of energy prices, Canada is set to report inflation data for May on Wednesday. The country’s consumer price index (CPI) is expected to cross the wires at 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. That would be up from April’s 6.8% y/y increase. A hotter-than-expected print would likely inspire already-aggressive Bank of Canada rate hike bets, potentially bolster the Canadian Dollar.

Japan is also slated to release inflation data for May. The Bank of Japan held firm in its dovish stance last week against a market that appeared to be trying to force the BoJ’s policy stance. That didn’t happen. The mantra of “don’t fight the Fed’ seems to be just as appropriate for the Bank of Japan. The Yen fell versus the Dollar last week, although the pace of losses started to cool. A hotter-than-expected CPI print out of Japan may actually see USD/JPY fall.

US DOLLAR PERFORMANCE VS. CURRENCIES AND GOLD

Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation

Fundamental Forecasts:

Australian Dollar Outlook: Hawkish RBA Underpins AUD for Now

The Australian Dollar was boosted by a suddenly hawkish RBA signaling a much higher rate path. If commodities hold up and China loosens up, will AUD/USD go higher?

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound on Rates and Inflation Tug Of War

Gold on course for first weekly drop in a month. However, range trading is likely to persist.

Euro Fundamental Forecast: ECB Emergency meeting, Anti-frag Tool & Gas Disruptions

The euro faces many challenges as Russian gas supplies dwindle and the ECB does little to allay bond market nervousness after unsubstantiated mention of an anti-frag tool

Weekly British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Inflation in Focus Again as Weak Pound Continues to Hurt UK Consumers

The pound has fought back this week but continues to be overshadowed by a robust dollar, while upcoming economic releases should maintain current GBP/USD volatility.

Oil Price Forecast: Sell-Off Looks Overdone, Tight Energy Market Supports Rebound

Oil sold off during the week and fell to its lowest level in nearly a month on growing recession fears, but the commodity could rebound soon, supported by extremely tight energy markets.

USD/JPY Outlook: All Eyes on Fed Testimony as BoJ Sticks to Easing Cycle

Developments coming out of the US may influence USD/JPY over the coming days as Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify in front of Congress.

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Eyes Powell Testimony, Economic Data

The US Dollar is coming off a busy week of FOMC-filled action, but the economic docket remains full of event risks. Mr. Powell’s testimony is among the most important.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook for the Week Ahead – Not Looking Good

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 plunged after the Federal Reserve stepped up efforts tame runaway inflation with a 75bps rate hike. The economic docket is light, but volatility remains ripe.

Technical Forecasts:

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

Stocks plunged to fresh yearly lows post-FOMC this week with key support targets now in view. Levels that matter on S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow weekly technical charts.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

It was a busy week for the Greenback and the currency continues with a bullish scope as the Fed remains the most hawkish game in town.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

