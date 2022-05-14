News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
2022-05-12 05:00:00
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Collapse Testing Critical Support
2022-05-13 20:00:00
2022-05-13 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
2022-05-13 03:30:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Stagflation and Article 16 Risks
2022-05-13 16:00:00
2022-05-13 16:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
2022-05-13 13:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Bitcoin, Ether Doom or Gloom : Is Terra the Death of Digital Assets?

Bitcoin, Ether Doom or Gloom : Is Terra the Death of Digital Assets?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin, Terra (Luna) Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin bulls retaliate, $30,000 psychological level remains key
  • Terra and Coinbase collapse, can the digital realm recover?
  • USD gains favor as a safe-haven asset (at least for now)
Bitcoin ‘Buffer’ Scrutinized – Crypto Woes Continue

Bitcoin, Ether and other major crypto’s currently remain in the headlines after a tumultuous week of whipsaw price action.

As an array of both fundamental and geopolitical factors continue to weigh on risk-sentiment, digital assets (which performed exceptionally well since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic) have recently struggled to ascertain the optimistic rationale that previously allowed the market capitalization of the industry to temporarily rise beyond the $3 Trillion mark before retreating back below the$2 Trillion mark.

Although the dismal release of Coinbase earnings and the collapse of the stable coin Terra (USDT) have recently contributed to a decline in demand for digital assets, Bitcoin prices have managed to temporarily rebound off of the key psychological level of $30,000 which currently remains as both critical support and resistance for the imminent move.

As the uncertain geopolitical backdrop continues to weigh on digital assets, BTC/USD is likely to continue to assist in the catalyzation of price action, at least for now.

For the week ahead, the release of major economic data and major news events may continue to contribute to the movement in the prices of digital assets with the potential to either increase or decrease the price of digital assets.

Bitcoin, Ether Doom or Gloom : Is Terra the Death of Digital Assets?

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Forecast: Jobs Report in Focus as Bear Market Pressures AUD/USD
2022-05-14 00:00:00
2022-05-14 00:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Stagflation and Article 16 Risks
2022-05-13 16:00:00
2022-05-13 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
2022-05-09 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
2022-05-08 16:00:00
