S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Selloff Stalls Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-01 00:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Hot Core Inflation Emboldens ECB Rate Hike Plan
2022-04-29 09:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Biased Higher as Supply Fears Remain at the Fore
2022-05-01 04:00:00
Crude Oil Remains Conflicted by Key Technical Levels
2022-04-30 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-30 12:00:00
Robinhood Shares Drop on Earnings Report as Meme Traders Disappear
2022-04-28 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Peer Over the Ledge as Bears Brew
2022-04-29 21:00:00
Gold Price Latest – Struggling With Resistance as US Inflation Data Looms
2022-04-29 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – The Bank of England is Walking a Tightrope
2022-04-29 16:00:00
USD/JPY Slips, GBP/USD Rallies as the US Dollar Takes a Dip
2022-04-29 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slips, GBP/USD Rallies as the US Dollar Takes a Dip
2022-04-29 08:05:00
Dollar Roars Higher as Market Fumbles Earnings Data and Focuses on FOMC Decision
2022-04-29 03:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500, FTSE 100, DAX 40 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | All Eyes on Powell
  • FTSE 100 |BoE Vote Split and Asset Sales Details In Focus

S&P 500 | All Eyes on Powell

The S&P 500 is on course to close its worst monthly performance since the Q1 2020 Covid Crash, down 6%. As we highlighted in our quarterly guide Fed policy remains the key driver for risk sentiment. In turn, equity markets have repriced lower with aggressive Fed rate hiking and QT just around the corner. Next week, the Federal Reserve are expected to raise the Fed Funds Rate by 50bps and announce quantitative tightening. Subsequently, the key focus will be on Fed Chair Powell’s press conference. That said, in light of recent Fed Officials stating that a 75bps rate hike could be plausible, any hawkish dissent will be important, while Powell’s view on a hike larger than 50 will also be critical to the short term direction.

Elsewhere, the Chinese Yuan has garnered attention following its rapid decline in recent sessions. Therefore, equity stability will also need USD/Yuan to peak or at least show signs of stability to keep the S&P 500 above the Feb 24th panic low at 4100. Much of the factors that have plagued risk sentiment do still remain, however, given the drop from 4600 to 4150, I am less bearish than I had been a few weeks back.

Support at 4160 and 4100, a close below the latter risks a drop to 3800. On the topside, resistance is situated at 4370-85.

S&P 500 Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE 100 | BoE Vote Split and Asset Sales Details In Focus

Despite the sell-off across the equity space, the FTSE 100 has largely been shielded from the weakness in the Pound. Keep in mind, 2/3 of the revenue generated among FTSE 100 companies are from overseas, thus repatriated profits are worth more when the Pound falls. As we look ahead to next week, the BoE will grab the attention for UK exposed traders. In terms of expectations, the Bank will likely raise rates by 25bps, however, the bigger focus will be on the vote split, which last time round was 8-1 in favour of 25bps (one dissenter voted for unchanged). Additionally, with the Bank rate set to hit 1% the BoE will also hit the threshold at which point they have the option of asset sales. Therefore, further details on asset sales will likely be provided and should a date be given for summer, this could spark a hawkish reaction with the FTSE under pressure. Support resides at 7330-50, while resistance sits at the YTD highs of 7670.

FTSE100 Chart: Daily Time

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Biased Higher as Supply Fears Remain at the Fore
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Biased Higher as Supply Fears Remain at the Fore
2022-05-01 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Selloff Stalls Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Selloff Stalls Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-01 00:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Rally May Fade on Fed Balance Sheet Announcement
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Rally May Fade on Fed Balance Sheet Announcement
2022-04-30 16:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will the RBA Hike? If So, AUD/USD Still Faces Roadblocks
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will the RBA Hike? If So, AUD/USD Still Faces Roadblocks
2022-04-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish