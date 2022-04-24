News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Vulnerable: Policy Divergence and Lagarde’s Unusual Request
2022-04-24 00:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Slump as The US Dollar Runs Riot Across The FX Market
2022-04-22 10:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead
2022-04-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels
2022-04-23 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on US Inflation During Fed Blackout Period
2022-04-23 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens
2022-04-23 00:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-22 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-22 21:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
2022-04-22 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead

Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • WTI crude oil prices softened last week despite Ukraine woes, demand bets
  • A rising US Dollar and another drop in the S&P 500 worked against energies
  • All eyes are on weakening US GDP and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge

WTI crude oil prices slightly weakened this past week despite ongoing uncertainties about the impact of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and a global economy that continues to open in the post-pandemic world. The sentiment-linked commodity was likely pressured by a combination of a rising US Dollar and a deterioration in risk appetite. The S&P 500 fell about 2.75% last week.

This past week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell front-loaded 50-basis point rate hikes to the point that markets increasingly expected 3 meetings in a row of such deliveries. Not to mention that quantitative tightening is also just around the corner. In fact, using a 4-week moving average to smoothen weekly percent change in the Fed balance sheet and S&P 500, the former entered shrinking territory as the latter saw the worst monthly performance since early February.

Rising rate hike expectations, and risk aversion, worked to propel the US Dollar higher last week. Oil is mostly priced in the latter in global markets. When the Greenback appreciates, it can at times drag down the commodity. With that in mind, all eyes turn to key US economic data in the week ahead. These include the first estimates of Q1 GDP and the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge.

The world’s largest economy is expected to grow just 1.1% q/q, down from almost 7% in the fourth. That would be the slowest pace of acceleration since the immediate aftermath of the 2020 global pandemic. Prior to that, you would have to go back to the end of 2018 to see similar growth rates. Meanwhile, the PCE core deflator is expected to tick down to 5.3% y/y in March from 5.4% prior.

Could the latter imply peak inflation? That remains to be seen, but the data would likely cement a 50-basis point hike next month. It should be noted that volatility in oil prices has been on the decline – see data on the chart below. Still, a 4-week moving average of the ATR (average true range) remains just around levels from the aftermath of the 2020 Covid outbreak. With that in mind, the threat of further risk aversion and a stronger Greenback could continue offsetting the supply woes and demand that are propping up crude oil prices.

WTI Crude Oil Price Dynamics – Weekly Chart

Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&amp;P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Vulnerable: Policy Divergence and Lagarde’s Unusual Request
EUR/USD Vulnerable: Policy Divergence and Lagarde’s Unusual Request
2022-04-24 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on US Inflation During Fed Blackout Period
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on US Inflation During Fed Blackout Period
2022-04-23 20:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD at Risk of Further Losses as the UK Economy Weakens
2022-04-23 00:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-22 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude