Bitcoin Treads Cautiously Along Key Technical Levels

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Strong Dollar, Weak Euro Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-04-08 08:10:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-08 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Drills into Support- WTI Correction Levels
2022-04-09 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?
2022-04-08 11:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-04-08 03:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-07 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Critical Support as US Rates Surge
2022-04-08 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Can’t Stay Stagnant Forever, Move Coming
2022-04-08 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Fundamental Forecast: GBP Desperate for Bullish Catalyst
2022-04-08 16:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-08 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Climbs Higher as Fed Speakers Hit “Peak Hawkishness”. Where to for USD?
2022-04-08 05:00:00
USDJPY Forecast: What Are the Chances of Intervention?
2022-04-08 02:00:00
Bitcoin Treads Cautiously Along Key Technical Levels

Bitcoin Treads Cautiously Along Key Technical Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • Bitcoin prices stabilize above key support but bulls lack direction
  • BTC/USD follows equities, can bullish momentum bypass fundamental doubts?
  • Psychological levels hold firm at $40,000 - $45,000 respectively
Bitcoin prices have recently been trapped within the confines of the $40,000 TO $45,000 range which has proven to provide firm levels of support and resistance for both the short and long-term move. Although the concept and adoption of digital assets remains a contentious issue, prices may continue to withstand the impact of heightened geopolitical risks, bringing key technical levels into play.

For Bitcoin (BTC), the weekly chart below illustrates how Fibonacci levels from the medium (2020 – 2021) and short-term (FebMarch 2022) move has held bulls and bears at bay despite the geopolitical backdrop. Although an array of fundamental factors continue to contribute towards volatility and demand for riskier assets over the past two-weeks, Bitcoin prices have failed to surpass the $45,000 psychological level, allowing sellers to drive prices lower.

Bitcoin Weekly Chart

Bitcoin Treads Cautiously Along Key Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis

After rising above the $40,000 handle, a level that remains as critical support, a break above trendline prior trendline resistance turned support, Bitcoin prices continued to climb, driving prices to the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level of the 2021 move at $44,106 Fibonacci retracement level.

As buyers and sellers battle it out, the 50-week MA (moving average (MA)will likely assist in providing an additional layer of resistance at $45,868 which then leaves the door open for the 50% retracement of the April – May 2021 move at $47,419.

However, on the daily-hour chart, the capitulation of price action and the apparent support and resistance levels mentioned above could further influence the short-term move.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily

Bitcoin Treads Cautiously Along Key Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

