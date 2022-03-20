News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD Chart Setups
2022-03-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Caught Between Stiff Resistance, Big Support
2022-03-18 13:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Headlines Hit Prices but Oil is Structurally Underpinned For Now
2022-03-20 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Buoys Back Above 100, But Has Oil Topped?
2022-03-19 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-19 10:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Support Holds Through Lift-Off
2022-03-18 15:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough Absent Ukraine Tensions, Eyes on Powell
2022-03-19 19:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Bulls Probe for a Low- XAU/USD Levels
2022-03-18 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Testing Key Levels Ahead of UK CPI
2022-03-19 22:00:00
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
S&P Posts One of Its Best Weekly Performances in 40 Years in Defiance of Risks
2022-03-19 02:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Maintains Stimulus, Yen Sinks
2022-03-18 10:13:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Post-Fed Rally Leads to Break of Monthly Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

S&P 500 Talking Points

The S&P 500 index trades to a fresh monthly high (4463) as it extends the advance following the Federal Reserve rate hike, and the improvement in risk appetite may keep US stock prices afloat over the coming days as the central bank appears to be in no rush to winddown its balance sheet.

Fundamental Forecast for S&P 500: Neutral

The S&P 500 index clears the monthly opening range for March even as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) delivers a 25bp rate hike as the central bank expects “to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.

It seems as though the FOMC will follow a predictable path in normalizing monetary policy as the committee pledges to “avoid adding uncertainty to what is already an extraordinarily challenging and uncertain moment,” and it remains to be seen if the committee will winddown its balance sheet ahead of its next quarterly meeting in June as “the American economy is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.”

Until then, swings in investor confidence may sway equity prices as the FOMC refrains from quantitative tightening (QT), but the recent recovery in the S&P 500 may turn out to be a correction rather than a resumption of a bullish trend as the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) indicates that the central bank will deliver a series of rate hikes over the coming months.

Source: CME

As a result, the CME’s FedWatch Tool shows a 100% probability for at least another 25bp rate hike at the next rate decision May 4, with a 40% chance of seeing the Federal Funds rate increasing to 0.75% to 1.00% from the current threshold of 0.25% to 0.50%.

In turn, the risks posed by the Russia-Ukraine war along with the shift in Fed policy may produce headwinds for the S&P 500 index as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. see the Federal Funds rate around 2.00% in 2022, and the change in regime may continue to curb risk appetite as the FOMC is “determined to take the measures necessary to restore price stability.”

With that said, recent price action raises the scope for a larger recovery in the S&P 500 index as it breaks out of the opening range for March after reversing ahead of the yearly low (4105), but the advance from the monthly low (4138) may turn out to be a near-term correction with the Fed on track to reduce its balance sheet over the coming months.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

