S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: Tough Times Ahead for ECB as Stagflation Talk Creeps In
2022-02-27 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Scratch $100 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens Supply Concerns
2022-02-27 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Retail Remains Bullish after Resistance Tag at 100
2022-02-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Post-panic Rally in Play
2022-02-26 12:00:00
Dow Jones Ekes Out Small Gain After Unwinding 860-Point Drop - Now What?
2022-02-24 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: World War 3 or Bust
2022-02-27 06:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Break Rejected- XAU/USD Bulls on Notice
2022-02-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
More View more
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Justin McQueen, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Have We Reached Peak Panic?
  • Remarkable Reversal in Risk Sentiment

S&P 500 | Peak Panic Reached?

Geopolitics continues to drive much of the volatility across financial markets and will continue to do so in the near term. The question worth pondering after Russian President Putin announced a full scale invasion of Ukraine is, did we hit peak market panic?

Remarkably, the S&P 500 is on course to eke out marginal gains of 0.3% after a sizeable reversal from Thursday’s cash open, followed by a continued recovery during Friday’s session, aided by reports that Russia are ready to send a delegation team to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. Of course the situation remains fluid and sentiment can change on a whim from headline to headline, however, with multiple assets such as gold and oil, also posting sharp reversals, it may be the case that the S&P 500 has put in a bottom in the short run. To add to this, invasions (or US intervention) have typically represented an opportunity for bulls, which thus far, appears to be no different. Meanwhile, on the technical front, the index has also posted a bullish hammer, further suggesting that we have bottomed for now. That said, the view that we have bottomed would be invalidated on a break below 4110. Topside resistance sits at 4500.

S&P 500 Performance During Geopolitical Risk Events (0 = Date of Invasion/US Intervention)

S&amp;P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 Reversal

S&amp;P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

Looking ahead to next week, geopolitics will remain front and centre for risk sentiment. However, next week does see a slew of tier one data releases from the US, where ISM PMIs and Non-Farm Payrolls are on tap, which will be a key input as to whether the Fed hikes by 25 or 50bps. As it stands, Fed Fund Futures are priced in for 30bps worth of tightening, therefore, anything short of a 50bps hike may be perceived as a hawkish disappointment.

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: World War 3 or Bust
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: World War 3 or Bust
2022-02-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Scratch $100 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens Supply Concerns
Crude Oil Prices Scratch $100 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens Supply Concerns
2022-02-27 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: Tough Times Ahead for ECB as Stagflation Talk Creeps In
Euro Forecast: Tough Times Ahead for ECB as Stagflation Talk Creeps In
2022-02-27 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish